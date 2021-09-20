Whistleblower says Trump-Putin summit is not catastrophic





Questions over relations between former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin raged after the first leaders’ summit in Helsinki in July 2018. The two met alone, with only one interpreter on the US side. What was actually said at the meeting was never revealed.

Now Alexander Vindman offers an answer.

Vindman, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who was a key prosecution witness during Trump’s first impeachment, was the director for Russia and Eastern Europe on the National Security Council at the time of the Helsinki summit. In Here, Right Matters, a memoir published last month on his role as a whistleblower before and during impeachment, Vindman briefly mentions that he knew the performer who was atop Helsinki but provides no further details.

In an interview last week, Vindman expanded on the episode, saying he found out what was said and that Trump did not betray U.S. national security interests during the meeting. Although he didn’t say it, Vindman’s source was almost certainly the performer.

I don’t want to get anyone in trouble, Vindman said, but I have no deep concerns about what was said in that closed-door meeting. He added: Through my own interactions with the people who were in the room, I have a relatively decent confidence that there were no types of machinations that disrupted the national security interests of the United States. they did not advance [U.S. interests] neither, but they weren’t catastrophic.

Vindman made the remarks at an event hosted on September 15 by The Intercept and First Look Institutes Press Freedom Defense Fund, of which I am the director, in partnership with the Department of Government at Georgetown University.

What Trump and Putin actually said to each other in Helsinki has been one of the lingering mysteries of the Trump years in the White House. Questions about their private meeting and the nature of their relationship only escalated when Trump claimed in a press conference afterwards that Putin told him that Russia had not intervened in the election. 2016 and indicated that he believed Putin rather than the US intelligence community, which said he had conclusive evidence that Russia intervened in the election to help Trump win. After Democrats took control of the House in the 2018 midterm election, the House Foreign Affairs Committee considered issuing a subpoena to State Department interpreter Marina Gross, to testify to what was said in Helsinki. Congress efforts to investigate the Helsinki meeting were subsequently scrapped.

A year after the Helsinki summit, Vindman found himself on a collision course with Trump over the president’s illicit efforts to pressure a foreign leader to fabricate an investigation into Trump’s Democratic adversary in the United States. 2020 election, Joe Biden.

On July 25, 2019, Vindman was one of many staff to listen to a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump attempted to pressure Zelensky to open an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter. Vindman immediately recognized that Trump’s attempt to pressure Zelensky was illegal and possibly an impeachment offense, and he quickly decided he had to report it.

First, he went to see his twin brother, who was the NSC Ethics Officer. Then he and his brother reported what Trump had said to John Eisenberg, the senior lawyer for the NSC. So began Vindman’s long road to testify publicly against Trump before Congress, which made Vindman a national figure.

Vindman admits he’s been luckier than most whistleblowers, as he was able to go through legal channels to report the truth rather than going to the press and risking prosecution for revealing classified information.

Whistleblowers often don’t have clear ways of fixing what they believe to be wrongs, Vindman said in the interview. In my case, I had this. I was responsible as director of the National Security Council for the coordination of policy for Eastern Europe. I could take advantage of the system. And that’s what I’ve done every time. I have tried to follow the procedures in place for reporting wrongdoing. [It] Maybe was an anomaly that I found a way to do it the right way. Don’t just do the right thing, do it the right way. It sort of worked.

Whistleblowers often do not have clear ways of fixing what they believe to be wrongs. In my case, I had this.

But Vindman has always faced intense retaliation from Trump and his cronies. He was forced to quit his post at the White House. He retired from the military after it became clear his leaders would not defend him.

In the interview, Vindman explained why he was prepared to work in the Trump White House in the first place, since he arrived to work on Russian politics at a time when the investigation of Special Advocate Robert Muellers Trump- Russia was in its prime and questions about Trump and Russia dominated the news.

Vindman admitted, both in his book and in the interview, that an important factor was his personal ambition to advance his career. But he also said he believed it was possible for career staff to handle substantive foreign policy issues even as Trump issued increasingly bizarre public statements and tweets.

Despite questions about Trump’s dealings with Putin and the Russian government, the Trump administration actually released formal policies on Russia that were designed to coerce Russia into a spoiler state, Vindman recalled in the interview. . I was operating on the basis of documents signed by the president, which I found quite reasonable. I have streamlined some of the rhetorics of the presidents.

Vindman said he and other career foreign policy officials have learned to ignore Trump’s public antics. After each of the president’s reckless statements, Vindman said, senior officials would reassure Vindman that Trump’s rhetoric had not changed policy. We just had to face this, a really erratic president, he said.

But it was only possible to keep the substantive political track separate from Trump’s absurdity for a while. The two collided during the 2019 phone call with Zelensky. Despite what he knew about Trump at the time, Vindman was still shocked. I just found it hard to believe that the president, with all the baggage I had witnessed so far, would attempt to steal an election and force a foreign government to investigate a political opponent, Vindman said.

Once it came to the disk [on the phone call] and expressed his opinions clearly, I did not consider him to be above the law. … I saw him as always responsible.

Once it came to the disk [on the phone call] and expressed his opinions clearly, I did not consider him to be above the law. I didn’t see him as magically protected by his office. I saw him as always responsible.

In the interview, Vindman also slammed General Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, following reports that Milley quietly reassured Chinese officials that the United States would not trigger a war with China and that the US government was stable, despite Trump’s bitterness. anti-Chinese rhetoric and the January 6 insurgency. Milley is said to have acted on the basis of intelligence suggesting that Chinese authorities were increasingly concerned that Trump’s unstable anti-China rant could lead to conflict.

Vindman asked why, if Milley was so concerned about Trump, he hadn’t publicly denounced him. When he had the opportunity to defend our democracy after January 6, he didn’t think it was important enough for him to put himself in danger and speak publicly about his concerns about the authoritarian streak or the attempted insurgency, Vindman said. This, to me, is disturbing.

