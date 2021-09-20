‘Peril’, latest book on Trump, also examines Biden’s policymaking styleExBulletin





STEVE INSKEEP, HTE:

A new book explores the difficult transition from ex-President Trump to President Biden. The book on two presidents comes from two Washington Post reporters, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. He made the news on the president’s top military adviser. We discussed this on the schedule last week.

After the attack on Capitol Hill – January 6, you will recall – General Mark Milley called his counterpart in China to tell him that he did not have to worry about a US attack. Milley also told officers to go through procedure if they received a sudden order to use nuclear weapons. General Milley has said he is following his constitutional role and accurately says that American officers are calling their foreign counterparts all the time. It was a scene from the book titled “Peril,” which also reports on Republicans around Donald Trump. So there is more to discuss this morning.

And NPR’s Ron Elving read it. Ron, hello.

RON ELVING, BYLINE: Nice to be with you, Steve.

INSKEEP: I just want to work on a few Republican players, starting with a critical player on January 6th. What was Mike Pence’s dilemma?

ELVING: Well, Mike Pence’s job includes chairing the Senate. Now he only really does this at ceremonies. But one of those occasions is the Electoral College report every four years. And under a procedure that’s been in place for 140 years, it’s a pretty much pro forma thing, where the vice president just reads the states’ numbers.

And, you know, President Trump didn’t want him to do it. He kept saying, Mike, you don’t have to do this. You can do it. You can send it back to the States. And then we win. And if you don’t do that, you won’t be my friend.

INSKEEP: Now we know that Pence, in the end, did what the law required and didn’t try to do something the law didn’t allow him to do. But now we have this inner story. How hard did Pence try to figure out what to do?

ELVING: He worked pretty hard on it. He was perhaps the most ambivalent character in the whole book, perhaps in the whole administration at the time. He fought hard with this decision for January 6. Every expert he turned to – and his chief of staff tried to put together a whole constellation of conservative legal stars – some of the absolute big names among federal judges and among constitutional scholars and top universities – and they all said, Pence, you have no other role than to open the votes of the states and announce the result.

INSKEEP: Didn’t he even call his fellow former Vice President of Indiana Dan Quayle?

ELVING: (Laughs) That’s right. He – Trump kept insisting that no matter what all the pundits said, Pence had the power to send the entire election back to the States. And so Pence called Dan Quayle and said, Dan, you were the vice president. You had this job at the end of a four-year term. Your ticket was lost. Did you have some sort of option here? And Quayle said, absolutely not. Forget that. Tidy. It’s just – you can’t do this – it’s done and done.

So in the end, when Pence did his job, he must have heard rioters chanting hanging Mike Pence as they broke into the Capitol. So in thinking about all this, he must now ask himself what future he has in the Republican Party.

INSKEEP: What was the role of another top Republican, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell?

ELVING: McConnell, as the Republican leader in the Senate, is the most powerful Republican and perhaps the second most powerful person in Washington. He could do a lot for a president he was trying to help, like Trump. He can do a lot to help a president like Joe Biden, whom he is trying to inhibit, if not shut down altogether. So he helped Trump get elected in 2016. He helped Trump’s judges get confirmed. He passed his tax bill in the Senate.

But he was troubled by what happened on January 6. He denounced Trump that night. But he also ultimately voted against the second attempt to impeach Trump on what happened that night, saying it made no sense to impeach a president who had already left office.

INSKEEP: Well, I’m trying to figure out McConnell’s role now. After January 6, George F. Will, the famous Conservative columnist – a former Republican, I should say, because he’s opposed to Trump – said he thought McConnell was trying, in a very professional way, to read Trump. outside the Republican Party. Does McConnell actually seem to have been doing the past few months?

ELVING: In a way, you could read it that way. His wife was in the Trump cabinet. Elaine Chao was the secretary of transportation. And she quit outright. She said, I cannot serve in this cabinet. But it’s not as easy as procedure might suggest – or a simple resignation or anyone, even someone as powerful as Mitch McConnell – to break into this extraordinary – or sever this extraordinary relationship between Donald Trump. and the unconditional base of the party, the voters and, I must add, the party’s most important donors. It’s a bunch of people who want Donald Trump.

INSKEEP: Well, does McConnell still need Donald Trump?

ELVING: Yes. He specifically needs Donald Trump to help him win Senate seats in 2022 and make Mitch McConnell the Senate Majority Leader instead of the Minority Leader once again.

INSKEEP: There are also reports in this book about Senator Lindsey Graham, who, of course – her role has been very, very public for years – her relationship with Donald Trump. But what role did he play behind the scenes?

ELVING: Lindsey Graham – such an interesting character in this particular book and for the past five years – at first he was a rival in 2016 – a bitter critic. Then he became an ally in 2017, did a lot to enable Trump to accomplish what he has done in those four years. And he was expected to be part of everything that would happen on January 6 to oppose some of those results.

But he backfired on Trump that night. He was so disturbed by the riot, but he quickly regained Trump’s confidence – playing golf with him, trying to subdue him, trying to redirect his energy to helping other Republicans win and trying to get him called. Joe Biden and just help with the transition and move on – smooth the transition and start thinking about 2022 and 2024. But that phone call never happened.

INSKEEP: I wonder what Lindsey Graham is encouraging him to think about 2024 – to step aside and let another Republican run or lead himself?

ELVING: There may be many Republicans who think it would be best if Trump stepped down and then put the full weight of his considerable influence behind whoever the Republican Party appoints in 2024. But I think Lindsey Graham knows that as well. than anyone it’s not the Donald Trump we’ve seen in the last four or five years, the person who is clearly the sun in their own solar system.

INSKEEP: How does this book end?

ELVING: Well, for the last hundred pages or so, we get a feel for life in Biden’s new White House – the new actors in power, the struggles with the Senate, first on the COVID bailout, then on Afghanistan – the first turning into a success, the other a looming catastrophe.

INSKEEP: Although I guess the book ends a bit before the disaster – (laughs) we learn how this disaster ends.

ELVING: In preparation – exactly – we have some idea of ​​how difficult the inheritance of the situation in Afghanistan is for the Biden administration, with the May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of all American troops but no real plan to do so. and the difficulty of knowing how are they going to get all these people out of there, given all the constraints of the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban.

INSKEEP: Ron, thank you very much.

ELVING: Thanks, Steve.

INSKEEP: Ron Elving, senior editor of NPR in Washington. The book is called “Peril” by Woodward and Costa.

(EXTRACT FROM FAZER’S “BABEL”)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created under rushed deadlines by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1038854820 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos