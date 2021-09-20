Skubick: will James Craig get Donald Trump’s endorsement?





LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One of the GOP gubernatorial candidates said he would accept Donald Trump’s endorsement in an overcrowded GOP primary, but after being asked whether James Craig would campaign with the former president, the candidate would not say yes or no.

Here is what Craig said.

“You have an excellent police chief. I watch him a lot. I really like him. Tell him good morning. He’s great, ”said former President Donald Trump.

If you are the GOP candidate for Governor James Craig, it doesn’t get better than this. The only thing that would be better is outright endorsement in a crowded GOP field of nine other candidates.

Campaigning the other day, the former Detroit police chief is quite willing to accept approval if it comes up, but is Trump a political responsibility in a general election?

Ask former GOP candidate for Governor Bill Schuette about this. Schuette happily accepted the president’s endorsement in 2018, which helped him in the primary with Brian Calley, but when Mr Schuette came to the general election he never walked away from Trump, which means that he lost a lot of voters who didn’t like the old POTUS. .

“This is what they struggle with. How do you follow that line of getting the main message out and then pivoting to the general election? They don’t know how to do this, ”said Richard Czuba.

Given that Mr. Trump in a general election could cost him votes, would Mr. Craig campaign with Mr. Trump?

“I don’t even know if he’ll approve.”

But what if the president calls Mr. Craig to offer him this?

“Chief, I want to appear on the stump. Are you in it? Skubick asked.

“I would meet him,” Craig said.

“But campaign with him?” Skubick continued.

“It’s also a possibility, but no Tim, that didn’t happen,” Craig remarked.

Mr. Trump is an “X” factor in the race for governor and it seems that Chief Craig is still trying to figure out how to handle him when it comes to appearing with the former president.

