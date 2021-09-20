Prime Minister Modi’s most anticipated UNGA speech by world leaders, says Tirumurti









By Reena Bhardwaj |

Update: Sep 21, 2021 4:22 AM IS

new York [India], Sep 21 (ANI): India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was l one of the most anticipated among world leaders on September 25. .

In an exclusive interview with ANI on possible programs to be discussed by Prime Minister Modi at UNGA, he said: “Prime Minister Modi’s speech is one of the most anticipated among world leaders. It has always touched on some fundamental issues facing the world, and those that are important and concern us in India, including some of our achievements on the home front. ”

“As you know, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to address the General Debate of the High Level Segment of the 76th Session of the UNGA on the morning of September 25th. The theme of this year’s General Debate is” Building Resilience by the hope of recovering from COVID-19, Reconstruct sustainably, Meet the needs of the planet, Respect the rights of peoples and Revitalize the United Nations “, added the Indian envoy.

The 76th session of the UNGA began on September 14 and the high-level meeting will begin tomorrow.

This is far from normal UNGA sessions as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a shadow over this important annual gathering of world leaders.

According to Tirumurti, “There is a slight improvement in the pandemic situation in the United States as well as the vaccination measures that have been taken. This allowed the UN to organize the 76th UNGA in a hybrid format.”

He said that apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, its humanitarian impact, other issues could dominate the 76th UNGA such as the global economic downturn and financing for development, terrorism and related issues, climate change. , ongoing international conflicts, recent developments in Afghanistan. , the reform of the UNSC, etc.

Speaking of the importance for India to address the UNGA at this crucial time, Tirumurti said: “India, as a leading voice for the developing world is expected to be as a member of the Security Council, uses her voice to address global issues such as climate change, sustainable development goals, equitable and affordable access to vaccines, poverty eradication and economic recovery, empowerment of women and their participation in government structures , fight against terrorism, peacekeeping and consolidation, UNSC reforms, etc.

Tirumurti further reaffirmed that India has already done so and that we will continue to do so in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States this week to attend the first Quad Leaders Summit in person and address the UN General Debate.

He will also have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. This will be PM Modi’s second overseas visit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. His first such visit was to Bangladesh earlier this year. (ANI)

