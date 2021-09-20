Politics
Slim Middle East agenda accompanies Joe Bidens’ first UNGA
US President Joe Biden will arrive in New York later Monday to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly, where he will advance his agenda to end wars and strengthen multilateral cooperation and intensive diplomacy.
Mr Bidens’ trip to UNGA, his first as president, contrasts sharply with that of his predecessors. Gone are Donald Trump’s confrontational language, Barack Obama’s reconciling approach and George W Bush’s emphasis on the war on terrorism.
Instead, Mr Biden will highlight a domestically motivated foreign policy that at the same time prioritizes diplomacy.
On Monday evening, the US president will meet with Secretary General Antonio Guterres for their first in-person meeting. Mr Biden is then due to address the UNGA early Tuesday.
A senior US official said Mr Bidens’ decision to end the war in Afghanistan will be central to his speech.
The speech will focus on the proposition that we close the chapter of 20 years of war and open a chapter of intensive diplomacy by bringing together allies, partners and institutions to face the major challenges of our time, the official said.
He added that the new path will be defined by working with allies to solve problems that cannot be solved by military force.
And on the issue of the fight against terrorism, the US official said the president would signal a modern approach. “
The official highlighted the national themes that will be part of Mr. Bidens’ speech, including infrastructure, the Covid-19 pandemic and emerging technologies.
The US president will also address the subject of trade, stressing that world trade is vigorous competition with the great powers, but not a new cold war.
With the exception of Yemen, the US official did not mention any Middle East issues on Mr. Bidens’ agenda. Its announced bilateral meetings do not include any with regional leaders participating in the UNGA, such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iraqi President Barham Salih and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet his regional counterparts in New York, including the foreign ministers of Turkey and Egypt, and he will host a Gulf Cooperation Council roundtable on Thursday.
Reem Al Hashimi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, is expected to attend the meeting, along with foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and others.
Mr Biden will stay overnight in New York, where he will meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday. Back in Washington, he will host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday evening, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday.
The White House is also hosting a Covid-19 summit on Wednesday, during which the administration will place a strong emphasis on international institutions, the private sector, non-governmental organizations – all actors who collectively have the capacity to beat Covid-19. , said a senior US official.
The goal is to end this pandemic much faster than if we let things unfold without the kind of sustained focus, energy and effort that are required. “
On Monday, the United States announced its intention to remove Covid-19 travel restrictions imposed on the United Kingdom and the EU. The move is expected to reduce recent tensions between Europe and the United States over Afghanistan and the defense deal with Australia, which angered French President Emmanuel Macron.
The White House said Mr Biden had requested a phone call with his French counterpart.
The president wants to communicate his willingness to work closely with France in the Indo-Pacific and around the world, a senior US official said three days after Paris recalled his ambassador from Washington.
On Wednesday, Mr Blinken will meet with the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the UK to address some of these concerns.
Updated: September 20, 2021, 21:57
