PMModis Madison Square successor Harsh Sanghavi gets 9 wallets at Bhupendra Pa- The New Indian Express





Express news service The man who was behind Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Madison Square Garden mega-success program in the United States, won the nine highest portfolios of the newly elected cabinet of 24th Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patels. Harsh Sanghavi, 38, BJP deputy from Surat-Majura constituency, was assigned the nine ministerial portfolios which include hospitality, disaster management and police housing; Minister of State for Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities, NRI, Excise and Prohibition, Border Security and Prisons. Harsh Sanghavi was one of the key people behind Prime Minister Narendra Modis Madison Square Garden’s mega-success program. According to the election affidavit, Sanghavi studied up to grade 9 and is a diamond merchant by profession who started his political career at a very young age, and is now one of the youngest cabinet ministers in Bhupendra. Patels. In 2014, according to Lok Sabha polls, Sanghavi campaigned for Modi not only in Gujarat but also in other states. He also campaigned in Varanasi constituency. Mr. Sanghavi is very popular among young people and has a very good network at BJP. He has developed a network abroad by forming various forums like Narendra Modi fan club, Overseas India, etc. These forums help him draw crowds to any Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program in any country in the world. The good relationship with Narendra Modi rewarded him today by securing the most portfolios at a young age, a Gujarat-based senior journalist said. He added that in 2015, during the Patidar turmoil, no one came forward. Many BJP leaders were in the shell, but Harsh Sanghavi showed up and tried to deal with the protesters. Harsh is full of ideas and masters in management itself. Therefore, in a limited period of his career, he climbed many ladders of political success, he said. Sanghvi was first elected MP in 2012 at the age of 27 in the Majura constituency in Surat. Mr. Sangahvi is a political leader but his social work during the pandemic was also appreciated by many. The main factor behind the allocation of multiple portfolios to Sanghavi could be the rise of the AAP in Surat, especially in the Surat Municipal Corporation, where the APP won 27 seats and became the main opposition party. The growing weight of the AAP is a major concern for the BJP and the BJP wants to counter it by giving opportunities to a young leader like Harsh Sanghavi, a political observer said.

