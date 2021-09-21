China’s resistance through AUKUS is the West’s latest insane move

Indian Prime Minister Modi said the Quad will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region. The second is AUKUS, announced last week. It is not a treaty, it is presented as a partnership. The submarine part of the arrangement grabbed the headlines, but it really is elaborate totemism, even if the new partnership ends up producing an actual nuclear-powered submarine to Australia, it won’t be. before 20 years according to the Morrison government. The American and British willingness to share their sensitive nuclear propulsion technology with Australia is a totem of trust rather than a contract to provide capability. This is the argument advanced by Rory Medcalf, director of the National Security College of the ANU: this new triple quasi-alliance is based on capacity, converging interest and, above all, trust. Everything else is more relevant for the next 20 years than any submarine. The arrangement is nothing less than a merger of the military, industrial and scientific capabilities of the three English-speaking maritime democracies. He explicitly cites, among others, quantum technologies, cyber, artificial intelligence and guided missiles.

The Xis 2012 acceptance speech did not anticipate this kind of balancing move by other nations. Major European nations have also grown increasingly anxious about Beijing’s plans for dominance of global commons. Britain, Germany and France have increased their naval patrols in the South China Sea this year to signal their interest in preserving an open and stable Indo-Pacific. Unfortunately, the AKUS partners have succeeded in alienating France in the process of building their new coalition. Canberras’ cancellation of the contract with Frances Naval Group for the supply of 12 diesel-electric submarines caused material damage, but it was the way of doing it that really piqued French pride. Paris called it a stab in the backs of Canberra, Washington and London. It wasn’t just silly diplomacy. It leaves Australia without a supply contract for new submarines from anywhere, and endangers the critical capabilities of six existing Australian submarines.

How? 'Or' What? Because the six Collins class submarines that will constitute Australia's only submarine capability for the next 20 years rely on French companies for essential components. The main engines of the Collins class submarines are manufactured by Juemont and their switchgear is manufactured by Schneider Electric, two French companies. These components were designed and built specifically for Australian submarines, you cannot buy them off the shelf from Bunnings. The Morrison government says it will extend the life of these submarines into the 2040s. To do so, they will need the support of Juemont and Schneider. If Paris veto, Australia will be even more exposed than it is now. Morrison said the decision to forgo the French contract concerned the greater nuclear option capacity of the United States and the United Kingdom. But the French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian says he called his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, on June 23 and specifically asked if Australia would prefer French submarines to be nuclear powered rather than diesel? The original submarine model built by Frances Naval Group is nuclear powered; he converted them to diesel at the request of Canberras. It would indeed be easier and faster to supply Australia with French nuclear-powered submarines, according to a source with technical knowledge. Le Drian says he never got a response. No wonder Paris is furious.