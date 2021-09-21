As England cancels Pakistan tour, netizens share wise words for Prime Minister Imran Khan





The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced they are withdrawing from the England Tour of Pakistan after reviewing the security situation in Pakistan. The move comes days after the New Zealand team lost the tour abruptly after receiving intelligence of a security threat ahead of the first game.

England’s men’s and women’s teams were scheduled to play two Twenty20 internationals, with the women’s team also scheduled to compete in three one-day internationals. “We know there are growing concerns about travel to the region and believe moving forward will add additional pressure to a group of players who have already faced a long period of operating in environments Covid Restricted. ” the official ECB press release read.

“We can confirm that the board reluctantly decided to remove both teams from the October trip.”

The ECB conveyed its decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board and said it would have liked a tour, but it became necessary to put the mental and physical well-being of its players and support staff at the forefront. “There is additional complexity for our T20 men’s team. We believe that the tour under these conditions will not be an ideal preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where performing well remains a top priority for 2021,” he said. he added saying that they are sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan, but the situations were such.

The decision is a blow to Pakistani cricket, which has faced two cancellations. First from the New Zealand series and now from the English tour in Pakistan. Meanwhile, social media has erupted again as the Pakistan Cricket Board has once again failed to host a tournament in their country. Several Pakistani cricket figures, including new PCB chief Ramiz Raja, have taken to their social media to criticize the decision, but have faced several backlash. Let’s see some of the reactions from social media:

After New Zealand, the England cricket team are also withdrawing from their tour of Pakistan. It is clearly evident without mince words that their withdrawal tacitly indicates that these are mainly security concerns since Pakistan is home to large terrorist groups. #PAKvENG

