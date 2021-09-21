PM Modi to address UNGA and meet with Biden and Harris in US | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden (September 24) and Vice President Kamala Harris (September 23) during a busy three-day trip to the United States that will see him address at the United Nations General Assembly. in New York as the first speaker of the day.

The highlight of the trip is also the first face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the Quad, or Quad, on September 24, with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, hosted by Biden at the House. White. The US president will also host a gala dinner on the same day.

According to members of US and Indian diplomatic circles, Modi will also meet face-to-face with five CEOs of major US companies on September 23. While Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to be one of five who will meet with the Prime Minister of India. in Washington, the other names are still being finalized. On the same day, Modi will also have bilateral meetings with Suga and Morrison.

On the second day of the visit, the Indian Prime Minister will participate in a series of meetings at the White House. This will be his first meeting with Biden after the latter became President of the United States and his very first meeting in person with Harris. He has already met Biden on his first visit to the United States as Prime Minister in 2014. Biden was at the time vice president of President Barack Obama’s administration. Modi is expected to leave for New York shortly after the Quad dinner in September. 24.

Modi last addressed the UNGA in 2019 as the 2020 meetings were held practically in the midst of a raging Covid-19 pandemic that had struck the state and city of New York hardest in the United States at the time, turning it into the ground zero of the worst public health crisis the world has faced in over 100 years.

While Air India has requested clearance from Islamabad for the overflight of PM Modis Air India One’s Boeing 777-300ER, the aircraft has sufficient range to avoid Pakistani airspace on its direct flight to Washington.

Analysts said the new Anglo-Saxon AUKUS security pact was unlikely to undermine Quad. They pointed out that AUKUS is in fact addressing the strategic element by allowing Australia to purchase eight nuclear-powered submarines from the US and UK, with a focus on China. and the Indo-Pacific. Quad has a vision built around the Indo-Pacific with an agenda to build resilient global supply chains that don’t just depend on one Asian country.

At the in-person summit, leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing pandemic and their joint efforts to increase global vaccine supplies, the climate crisis, partnerships on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promote a free Indo-Pacific and open. Among other things, they are expected to announce an agreement to work together on semiconductor supply chain security.

The Biden administration has decided to woo Prime Minister Modi and will do everything to cement the bilateral partnership as well as to strengthen the QUAD dialogue, said a former foreign minister who requested anonymity.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrives in New York on Monday for a series of UN and related meetings, including those held almost every year on the sidelines of the general assembly, such as the G-4. India, Brazil, Germany and Japan, members of this group are seeking permanent seats in an enlarged UN Security Council as part of the long-awaited reforms of the global body.

Jaishankar will also attend a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers on Afghanistan. The G-4 and G-20 meetings are scheduled for September 22.

(Yashwant Raj in Washington DC contributed to this story)