Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s shuttle diplomacy as the Tigray conflict escalates | Florida Star

KAMPALA, Uganda – As the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray province entered its tenth month, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali embarked on shuttle diplomacy in East Africa and the Middle East.

Ahmed visited Turkey on August 18 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to mark the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to a statement from Turkey’s communications directorate.

Erdogan said he was ready to act as a mediator in the conflict.

“If the situation deteriorates, all countries in the region will be affected,” Erdogan said in a joint media appearance with Abiy.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of military cooperation agreements and an undisclosed military financial agreement.

Abiy then visited Uganda and Rwanda on August 29 and discussed “matters of mutual importance” with the presidents. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Paul Kagame.

He then visited the president Macky saltl of Senegal on September 7 and the Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo The next day.

“My thanks to the President… Addo for hosting my delegation and myself at the Presidential Palace in Accra today to discuss a wide range of issues. Ethiopia and Ghana will work closely together on bilateral and African issues of mutual interest, ”he said. tweeted.

Political and security analysts say Abiy’s trips are linked to the worsening conflict in Tigray.

Ethiopia’s current diplomatic campaign in Africa aims to garner support for a new military effort to destroy the TDF [Tigray Defense Forces],” noted Rachid Abdi, a Kenya-based Horn of Africa analyst.

“The plan is to launch a massive new offensive when the dry season begins in October, using Turkish drones, recruits and Eritrea.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe” as the conflict spreads to other parts of the country.

“And the level of human suffering is increasing – with serious political, economic and humanitarian implications for Ethiopia and the whole region,” he told reporters. United Nations Security Council August 26.

He said Tigrayan forces have since spread to neighboring areas of Amhara and Afar where fighting has intensified, attracting regional armed groups.

“At least 400,000 people are living in conditions bordering on famine,” he said.

“A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes. More than 2 million people have been displaced from their homes, and millions more are in immediate need of life-saving humanitarian assistance, including food, water, shelter and health care.

Consequently, the international community pressured Abiy to hold talks with his rivals, the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray, classified by his government as a terrorist group.

However, Museveni is the only regional leader the Tigrayan rebels would listen to, according to Mwambutsya Ndebesa, historian and lecturer at Makerere University in Uganda.

“Museveni is renowned for his vast knowledge of regional security affairs,” he told Zenger News.

“And he fought for Ethiopia’s national interests for a long time, including in his disputes with Sudan and Egypt over the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. “

Indeed, fifteen days after the start of the conflict, Museveni tweeted that he had met Abiy and offered to mediate between the warring parties. Yet Ethiopia’s foreign ministry declared his claim “inaccurate”.

Nevertheless, Museveni and Abiy maintain a close friendship. Museveni awarded Abiy the Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa, Uganda’s highest honor for a head of state, on National Heroes Day 2018.

“Ethiopia and Uganda have collaborated on various peace efforts in the region,” Museveni’s senior press secretary said. Lindah Nabusayi Wamboka Zenger News said.

However, the lack of a coordinated regional, continental or international response to the Tigray conflict, which Addis Ababa describes as a “security operation”, has seen the conflict rage without sign of an end.

Abiy sent his diplomatic envoys to Kenya, Uganda, Somalia and Djibouti in December 2020 to push back any regional intervention in the Tigray crisis.

The African Union avoided discussing the situation because friends in Addis Ababa prevented it from being considered comprehensively at the United Nations Security Council.

“We need neutral troops to protect Tigray because the African Union is divided and the Ethiopian government is behaving badly,” David Matsanga, an expert on African affairs, told Zenger News.

“The Ethiopian government is lining up with Eritrean troops to kill innocent people in Tigray, and African governments should do something, not just stand by.”

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has appointed former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to the post of African Union representative in the Horn of Africa on August 26.

However, the Tigrayan rebels rejected his role as mediator in the conflict.

“A, [Mahamat] or the [African Union Commission] have not yet withdrawn their official support for the war from Abiy ‘law enforcement agencies in Tigray, ”tweeted Getachew Reda, the spokesman for the rebels.

“Equally important, the [African Union Commission] still has not fully recognized the genocidal campaign against the people of Tigray for what it is. Solving a crisis requires at the very least acknowledging the existence, not to mention the magnitude of the problem. Unless the [the African Commission] President can answer yes, it would be naive to expect this mission to work.

A unilateral ceasefire announced by Abiy on June 28, but rejected by the rebels, did little to quell the conflict, which has since spread to neighboring Afar and Amhara provinces.

