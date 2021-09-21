UK trade deal not a priority for Biden, agrees Boris Johnson

Johnson said the US president has plenty of fish to whip up (Getty)

Boris Johnson agreed that the UK will not get a commercial agreement with the United States, in an embarrassing admission as he prepares for his first White House meeting with the president Joe biden.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, the prime minister made it clear that he recognized a free trade Agreement (FTA) with Britain was not a priority for Mr Biden, who he said had plenty of fish to whip up.

A swift transatlantic FTA has been touted repeatedly by Leave campaigners, including Mr Johnson, as the biggest price for Brexit, and the PM made it clear when he arrived at Downing Street in 2019 that he hoped for a quick deal on duty-free trade with then-president Donald trump.

The International Trade Ministry estimated the benefits of a deal at $ 7.7 billion, or 0.36% of GDP, well below the expected losses from the EU withdrawal.

But the odds of a deal with Mr Trump have collapsed over UK concerns over chlorinated chicken, hormone-boosted beef and NHS protections, and Mr Bidens’ rise to power has pushed the prospect back. of an agreement further.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Johnson suggested the issue would not feature prominently in his first face-to-face talks with the President since the June G7 summit in Cornwall.

Instead, he hopes that a big announcement by the president on the US’s new contributions to $ 100 billion climate finance for the November global warming summit in Glasgow will allow him to claim the meeting as a success. Mr Johnson was blinded by an American announcement on Monday of a relaxation of his Covid rules, which will allow vaccinated Britons to fly to America.

On the FTA, the reality is Joe has a lot of fish to fry, the prime minister said. He has a huge infrastructure package, he has a better rebuild package.

We want to do it, but what we want is a good FTA, a great FTA. And I have a lot of experience with American negotiations, and they are pretty ruthless, American negotiators. And I’d much rather get a deal that really works for the UK than get a quick deal.

Mr Johnson’s comments are a humiliating reminder from 2016 former President Barack Obamas warning that a Brexit vote in that year would put the UK in the back of the queue. waiting to seek a deal with Washington, for which he was ridiculed by Leave activists at the time.

Last September, ahead of Mr Bidens’ election, then International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said she hoped to reach a deal with the United States by July 1 of this year, deadline for the US president to speed up trade deals through Congress.

But Ms Truss, in the United States with Mr Johnson in her new role as foreign secretary, has since indicated that she does not believe a deal will be reached until next year’s midterm elections.

Despite his disappointment with the FTA, Mr Johnson insisted that Mr Bidens’ arrival had enabled the UK to move forward on long-standing trade differences dating back to the Trump era and before.

On our last flight a few years ago we had all kinds of pebbles in the shoe, he said.

But I can tell you today that the UK beef ban has been lifted. British beef is exported to the United States. We have lifted the tariffs on whiskey to the United States. We have settled the Boeing / Airbus dispute which has hampered our relationship for many years, and we have launched a historic pact, with our Australian friends as well, which will allow the UK and the US to develop a defense technology partnership. and more, for decades to come.

This prospect offers the possibility of well paying and highly skilled jobs in the UK for decades to come.

Johnson has said the UK is at one with the Biden administration in the fight against climate change, and the need for a green industrial revolution that would create millions of clean tech jobs.

He said his relationship with the president was truly great, but hesitated when asked if he considered himself a personal friend of Mr Biden.

Yeah, look, I’ve only had long conversations with Joe Biden either on the phone or in Carbis Bay and then with NATO, he said. You know, it hasn’t been a relationship that’s been in the making for very long.

But it’s awesome, I mean really awesome. We agree on all kinds of things. Have we linked on anything in particular? He’s a bit crazy about the train, just like me. He likes trains, which is a good thing.

Mr Johnson will tip his hat to Presidents who make the decades-long train ride from his Delaware home to Washington, making the trip from New York to the US capital by train, which will also allow him to avoid accusations of hypocrisy during a visit that dominated by its calls for action on climate change.

Besides environmental concerns, discussions at the White House are expected to focus on the fallout from Aukus’ defense partnership with Australia, which has sparked fury in France and China, and the lingering humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Mr Johnson described the situation in Afghanistan as very sad and deplorable, but said it was necessary for democratic countries to engage with the country’s Taliban leadership.

I think it is heinous that young women and girls are not getting the education they need, absolutely heinous, the prime minister said.

But I think the way forward is for us to continue to engage. I think engagement is the right thing, you shouldn’t just push people into a corner and refuse to talk to them, that never works.

We must engage, but also set the conditions that we have set: we cannot disburse the overseas development aid that the Taliban want to unlock their assets until people can see that Afghanistan is not going. not once again become a breeding ground for terrorism, human rights are respected, people are allowed to leave Afghanistan safely, and the freedoms and rights of girls are respected. I know Joe Biden shares this perspective.

