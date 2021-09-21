Prosecutors give Allen Weisselberg 3 million new reasons to help send Donald Trump to jail





Donald Trump going to live his twilight years in prison? This is obviously a scenario that many people would love to see come to fruition, not only because of the immense damage he has done to the country and to democracy during his four years in power, but because of the fact that he has spent his entire life escaping all the consequences of being what legal experts call a bag of amoral crap. And while at the end of the day, we can’t say for sure if Trump will be spending his final days in a jail cell, chatting with fellow inmates about how the 2020 election was stolen from him, or if he Hell Just Makes a Mar- A-Lago Busboys Hear His Rant About Joe Biden, Windmills, and Having to Flush 10 [to] 15 times, recent revelations suggest her prospects are not good.

The Daily Beast reports that a defense attorney for longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who was indicted in July on 15 counts, including criminal tax evasion, robbery, forgery of business records and conspiracy to defraud the government, revealed in court on Monday that prosecutors discovered a slice of evidence in the basement of a co-conspirator in the Trump Organization’s tax evasion case. Calamari, a Trump bodyguard who rose through the ranks to become the company’s chief operating officer, while others believe the person in question could be Trump Organization comptroller Jeff McConney, who has Been Weisselberg’s assistant for years and has already testified before the grand jury, according to the outlet. Equally important? According to Weisselberg’s attorney, Bryan C. Skarlatos, the defense has good reason to believe that there may be more indictments to come. Obviously, these could relate to any current or former employee of the Trump Organization, from Calamari to Trump’s three elders, to the ex-president himself. (We remain in talks with the district attorney’s office regarding Matthew Calamari Sr., Calamaris’ attorney Nicholas Gravante told Bloomberg on Monday. But we continue to believe there is no basis for it. If they currently intend to charge him, I would have been informed. I was not and, in fact, I was not informed otherwise.)

Weisselberg’s lawyers who, like the Trump Organization, have pleaded not guilty, have presented the new evidence while trying to get the presiding judge to push back a possible trial date, arguing they need more time to examine what they said to be over 3 million documents, according to The Daily Beast. Prosecutor Solomon Shinerock disputed Skarlatoss’ complaint, noting that as the company’s chief financial officer, the documents would be very familiar to Weisselberg. They are almost exclusively and an overwhelming majority are files of the Trump Organization, Shinerock said. Mr. Weisselberg has been with the Trump Organization for 35 years and is its chief financial officer. And while he may not technically have access to some of the records, when it comes to the financial records, Mr. Weisselberg is the boss. The judge set the next hearing in the case for January 22, 2022 and told lawyers to expect a trial to likely begin in late August or early September 2022, Bloomberg noted.

Of course, if prosecutors do whatever they want, there won’t be a trial, sources have told the Daily Beast, as the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office tries to convince Weisselberg to turn around and cooperate. against Trump. Some people, like former FBI agent Phil Andrew, believe this will never happen, arguing that the longtime Trump Organization executive will remain steadfast in the hopes of both staying in Trump’s good favor. and keep his job of $ 940,000 per year. He’s going to have to ride this and show loyalty to finish, because it’s his meal ticket, Andrew told Bloomberg. Others have slightly different predictions:

Weisselberg can now question whether continued loyalty will be rewarded, said John Moscow, a former white-collar attorney in the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Although still with the Trump Organization, Weisselberg was removed from his role as CFO following the indictment, and he no longer serves as treasurer and secretary for many of the company’s subsidiaries. .

It’s a big change in his life, and if other people in the company are told not to talk to him because they might be called upon to testify, that’s a change too, Moscow said. If I’m representing someone in this office, I should let my client know that someone like him can turn around and wear a thread.

Former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2018 and has since become one of his ex-boss’s fiercest critics, said loyalty was a one-way street unique to Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/09/allen-weisselberg-donald-trump-trump-organization-evidence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos