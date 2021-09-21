Lindsey Graham had doubts about Trump’s election lie before January 6





Immediately after the 2020 election, the results seemed obvious: Joe Biden had won, in large part thanks to narrow blue margins in Arizona and Georgia. But for many Donald Trump supporters, a historic fraud was underway. These convictions, however bogus, sparked a lobbying campaign by Republicans against state figures like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who told the Washington Post at the time that he had heard from members of his own party who seemed to imply that he might somehow produce a different election result.

Chief among them was South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. According to Raffensperger, Graham, who headed the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time, referred to Georgia’s signature matching law for on-call ballots and asked if Raffensperger had the authority to cast all ballots. postal ballots in counties with higher rates of mismatched signatures, according to the Washington. To post. Raffensperger later told CNN, It was just an implication of, take a good look and see how many ballots you could throw away. (Graham replied that he was calling Raffensperger to find out how you could check [voting] signature. I never suggested he should change his vote.)

It was in November. A month later, Graham was still peddling election misinformation on Fox News. He will not correct the case until January 6, 2021, after rioters supporting Trump stormed the United States Capitol. But according to an account in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s next book, Peril, published by The Post, Graham had doubts even before that date. In a Jan. 2 meeting in the West Wing with Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, he poured cold water on Giulianis’ promises to prove voter fraud once and for all. Give me some names, he said, according to Woodward and Costa. You have to put it in writing. You have to show me the evidence.

On January 4, Giuliani responded by offering several memos, including one titled Voting Irregularities, Impossibilities and Illegalities in the 2020 General Elections, which Graham forwarded to Senate Judiciary Committee attorney Lee Holmes for verification. According to the post:

It was impossible for [Holmes] to state precisely what type of documents had been used to carry out the analysis, which, according to him, did not prove anything conclusively. Among the more sensational claims, such as the ballots of the deceased, Holmes thought it was much more likely, based on Giulianis’ own evidence, that some people voted and then died, according to the book. He was also not convinced by theories about people voting twice, inappropriate postal ballot requests and fraudulent ballots cast from vacant or non-existent addresses. Holmes couldn’t find any public documents that would even allow someone to come to these conclusions, according to Peril’s account.

Ultimately, Holmes found the carelessness, the authoritative tone of certainty and the inconsistencies disqualifying, according to Woodward and Costa. Graham shared his point, privately poking fun at Giulianis’ arguments as a third year. (A spokesperson for Graham declined to comment to the Post on the episode.)

