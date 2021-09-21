Help in hand, the chair asks for guaranteed Verawaty treatment





Verawaty Wiharjo, an Indonesian badminton legend, is treated at Dharmais Hospital in Jakarta. President Joko Widodo provided Rs 100million aid to Verawaty, which was delivered directly by the head of the presidential secretariat, Heru Budi Hartono, to Dharmais Hospital in Jakarta on Monday afternoon, September 20, 2021. “Mrs. Verawaty, I bring you the assistance of the president. The President sends his greetings and prays for Ms. Verawaty’s recovery, ”Heru said when meeting Verawaty at Dharmais hospital on Monday afternoon. In addition, President Joko Widodo also asked the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) and the Minister of Health (Menkes) to ensure the care of Verawaty. “The President asked the Minister of Youth and Sports to cover the medical costs and care of Mrs. Verawaty. In addition, the President also asked the Minister of Health to provide the best service to Ms. Verawaty, ”Heru told the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat. Following on from the president’s instructions, shortly after the visit of the head of the presidential secretariat to Dharmais hospital, the Minister of Youth and Sports also visited Verawaty. “We came to Dharmais hospital precisely to convey the president’s greetings to Verawaty,” Zainudin Amali said at a press conference accompanied by the president and director of Dharmais hospital, doctor Suko Nindito and Fajrin (Mrs. Verawaty’s husband). Verawaty’s treatment at Dharmais Hospital itself will be covered by BPJS Health. The Ministry of Youth and Sports (Kemenpora) is also seeking the best treatment for Verawaty, one of which is to upgrade her BPJS membership status from Class 2 to Class 1. “We are still monitoring Ms Vera’s condition,” said Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Gatot Sulistiantoro Dewa Broto, in his statement. In addition to ensuring that Verawaty receives the best treatment, Gatot also makes sure that the Ministry of Youth and Sports continues to coordinate to help Verawaty’s treatment. “Regarding the shortcomings (costs) it will be our responsibility of the Ministry of Youth and Sports”, continued Gatot. Meanwhile, according to representatives of the hospital, namely the head of the legal, organizational and public relations section of the Dharmais Anjari Umarjianto Cancer Hospital, his party admitted that it was paying special attention and providing the necessary information. best facilities in Verawaty. “We pay special attention to patients and provide the best facilities that this hospital has for Ms. Verawaty,” Anjari said while accompanying the head of the presidential secretariat. As is known, Verawaty Wiharjo, was a famous Indonesian badminton athlete in the 1980s. She also won numerous titles in women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. These accomplishments include the women’s singles champion at the 1980 World Championships, the gold medal in the women’s doubles at the 1978 Asian Games, and the England women’s doubles champion in 1979 with Imelda Wiguna, up to the 1986 Mixed Doubles World Cup with Eddy Hartono. Verawaty also brought the 2018 Asian Games torch and delivered it directly to President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on August 17, 2018, the day before the opening of the 2018 Asian Games.

