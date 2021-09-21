Off the shelf: coup in China: the big leap to freedom

Could Xi Jinping be overthrown in a coup? In coup d’etat in chinaRoger Garside describes precisely such a scenario, a coup set up by Xis’ rivals to force him to retire before the Chinese Communist Party’s national congress in November 2022 during which he expects to be extended for five years as general secretary. , or maybe even anointed as president for life.

Garside has had an illustrious career in the financial industry and as a diplomat, including two stints at the British Embassy in Beijing. In coup d’etat in china he applies his vast experience to plot a plausible scenario for Xis’ ousting.

The coup is led by rivals of Xis at the top of the leadership, Premier Li Keqiang and Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Yang, the second and fourth members of the CCP, respectively. They are supported by Vice President Wang Qishan and several high ranking generals. The coup leaders firmly reprimand Xi for his flawed policy, force him to retire immediately, and appoint Li to replace him. Significantly, they are also initiating political reforms to put China on the path to democratization.

China seeks to present itself as a political monolith whose leaders enjoy unconditional support. In fact, its political divisions run deep. To put the Garsides coup scenario in context, we have to go back to the 2007 party congress, which decided who would succeed party secretary Hu Jintao in 2012. At the start of the congress, Li Keqiang, a reformist member of the Communist Youth League faction, was the favorite, strongly supported by Hu. The prime minister’s second place was for Xi. However, as a result of numerous internal feuds, Li lost to Xi, who at the time was backed by Hus’s predecessor, Jiang Zemin.

Once Xi came to power in 2012, he reduced the membership of China’s key decision-making body, the Politburo Standing Committee, from nine to seven and tasked it with his own supporters. As a result, Li and Wang Yang are the only members of the committee to belong to the reformist opposition. During his nine years in power, Xi has done everything to marginalize Li, stripping him even of the financial portfolio traditionally held by the prime minister. He also limited the role of opposition institutions, in particular the power base of Hus and Lis, the Communist Youth League.

Xis’ subsequent moves to strengthen his own position and build a cult of personality made party elders and ordinary Chinese worse off. A recent essay by retired Premier Wen Jiabao, seen as indirectly critical of Xi widespread viewing restrictions, while the recent introduction of Xi Jinping thought into the school curriculum has caused consternation among Chinese parents.

Xis’ campaign to eradicate corruption and political opponents has won him many enemies, as have initiatives to reshape China’s business, political and cultural landscape. Chinese regulators recently imposed strict conditions on large companies in the tech, online education and video game industries, wiping out a significant portion of their market value. New restrictions on socially harmful behavior have also proved unpopular.

The events of the first and last chapters of Garsides’ book are fictitious, although the characters are real. The rest of the book deals with China’s myriad of problems and Xis’ shortcomings. Significantly, Garside notes that Xi has shifted China from authoritarianism to the brink of outright totalitarianism.

The coup described in the book is sparked by the threat of a financial war with the United States that would wreak havoc on the Chinese economy. But Xis’ ousting is meant to address a long list of grievances, bring about a change in leadership, and usher in political reform.

Garside draws two important historical parallels. First, it reminds us of the disaster caused to China by Mao Zedong through the Great Leap Forward of 1958-1962 and the Cultural Revolution of 1966-1976, suggesting that Xi’s increasingly harsh state policies could lead China. to another disaster.

Second, Garside reminds us of the power struggle surrounding Maos’ death and its relevance to the present. When Zhou Enlai died in early 1976, eight months before Mao, many protests in support of the People’s Prime Minister were quelled. Heir apparent Deng Xiaoping was later ousted, followed, after Maos ‘death, by the arrest of the widely hated Gang of Four, the short-lived reign of Maos’ chosen successor Hua Guofeng, and the return of Dengs.

By centralizing power further with himself and without a clear heir, Xi could prepare China for a repeat of Maos’ chaotic succession.

It is widely believed that next year’s party congress will extend Xi for a third five-year term as secretary general or, better yet from Xis’ perspective, elevate him to the position he wants as as party chairman. The title has not been used since Mao’s time and is closely associated with his dictatorship.

Garsides’ book is a timely reminder that there are deep divisions within the CCP, that many Xis policies are very unpopular, and that it has powerful enemies among the main party leaders. More importantly, Garside reminds us that the outcome of the 2022 Party Congress is not a done deal.