Coldplay just tweeted to world leaders in Indonesia, Norway, France and the United States to defend the planet
Superstar rock band Coldplay on Saturday used its power on Twitter to tweet leaders from Indonesia, Norway, France and the United States to rally their support and call for renewed commitments to climate goals. And they even got big answers.
Tweeting to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norwegian Minister for International Development Dag Inge Ulstein, French President Emmanuel Macron, United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader US Senator Chuck Schumer Coldplay expressed the urgent need to tackle climate change from the perspective of Citizen of the World Live. The group will perform at the unique 24-hour global event in New York on Saturday, September 25, as part of our campaign to defend the planet and end poverty.
. @ jokowi, will you join @bankimooncentre and a coalition of Indonesian climate advocates at #GlobalCitizenLive to commit to the planet? Where you lead, others will follow, the group tweeted.
.@jokowi, will you join @bankimooncentre and a coalition of Indonesian climate advocates at #GlobalCitizenLive to commit to the planet? Where you lead, others will follow.
Coldplay (@coldplay) September 18, 2021
Coldplay’s call to action echoed an exhortation from Indonesian climate advocates, who co-signed a letter to President Joko Widodo, widely known across the country as Jokowi, to reaffirm the commitments of the Indonesia to protect tropical forests from deforestation, invest in renewable energy and achieve net zero. emissions by 2050.
The co-signers of the letter were Adhityani Putri, Executive Director of Yayasan Indonesia Cerah; Agus Sari, CEO of Landscape Indonesia; Amanda Katili Niode, PhD, Country Manager, Climate Reality Indonesia; Bustar Maitar, CEO of the Sustainable Nusantara Ecosystem Foundation (Econusa Foundation); Edo Rakhman, campaign coordinator of the Indonesian Environment Forum (WALHI Nasional); Elok Faiqotul Mutia, Executive Director of Renewable Energy for the Archipelago (Enter Nusantara); Farhan Helmy, director of the Thamrin School of Climate Change and Sustainability; Gracia Paramitha, co-founder of Indonesia Youth Diplomacy (IYD); Irfan Toni Herlambag, Asia digital manager of 350.org Asia; Leonardo Simanjuntak, Country Director of Greenpeace Indonesia; Nadia Hadad, Executive Director of the Sustainable Civil Society Foundation; and Sisilia Nurmala Dewi, team leader of 350.org Indonesia.
Jokowi spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said the president has yet to take an official position on Coldplay’s invitation to Citizen of the World Live, according to CNN Indonesia, but responded by ensuring leadership commitment to climate change.
Thank you very much, Coldplay, for the invitation, Rachman said via text message, according to CNN Indonesia. President Jokowi has targeted zero carbon emissions by 2060 and supports the global methane deal as a determined contribution. National (NDC) of Indonesia. “
When Coldplay shone the spotlight on Norway, the country’s leaders demonstrated the fantastic potential for global unity.
Challenge accepted @ cold game
We are ready for #GlobalCitizenLive !
To reduce emissions, we need to raise more capital.
Norway will provide significant funding to our new #Weather Investment fund for renewable energies in developing countries. https://t.co/8BItSjCLG1
Erna Solberg (@erna_solberg) September 18, 2021
Challenge accepted @coldplay. We are ready for the #GlobalCitizenLive! To reduce emissions, we need to raise more capital. Norway will provide significant funding to our new #Climate Investment Fund for renewable energy in developing countries, Solberg replied on Twitter.
Ulstein, meanwhile, reaffirmed that the world will only meet the United Nations global goals if we tackle climate change and poverty at the same time. See you at Global Citizen Live in Paris, he added.
Thanks for the challenge @ cold game !
We will only reach the #GlobalGoals if we fight against both climate change and poverty! The New Norwegian #weather investment fund is part of the solution.
I see you at #GlobalCitizenLive of #Paris@norfund_#ClimateActionhttps://t.co/0llY901AaR
Dag Inge Ulstein (@dagiulstein) September 18, 2021
In the United States, Congress is rehashing ambitious climate goals introduced by the Biden administration that will determine the country’s future carbon emissions and commitments under the Paris climate agreement, which the United States formally signed on to earlier this year. The targets, set out in a landmark $ 3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, have been the subject of major debate. If passed, the bill would move the country to clean energy and pave the way for a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030.
.@SpeakerPelosi + @SenSchumer, you can help make history this month by securing major legislation for America’s climate change goals. We need your leadership. #GlobalCitizenLive
Coldplay (@coldplay) September 18, 2021
Through the Citizen of the World Live campaign, Global Citizen calls on the Biden administration to increase U.S. climate finance by pledging to reach $ 40 billion per year through public and private funding.
France, meanwhile, suffered the devastating effects of climate change last week as a year of rain fell within 12 hours and caused catastrophic flooding in the south of the country. In 2015, France pledged to reduce its emissions by 40% by 2030 to achieve the Paris climate agreement target of keeping temperature increases below 1.5 degrees Celsius. And last year, the country put climate action at the heart of its COVID-19 recovery plan.
To stop the climate crisis, however, we need to reduce emissions by more than 45% from 2010 levels by 2030, and we need $ 100 billion a year in funding from the richest countries. world to assist developing countries in their mitigation and adaptation efforts.
As the G20 summit in October and the COP26 climate conference in November quickly approach, international cooperation and renewed commitments are at the forefront of priorities for climate advocates.
Coldplay, who has long used his international power to call for global change, shows support for citizens of the world Recovery plan for the world. This isn’t the first time the band has used the intro to Citizen of the World Live to call for change. In August, they rallied the support of Brazilian governors to preserve the environment and move towards climate-conscious adaptation efforts, with several governors then pledging their support.
Defending the planet is one aspect of Citizen of the World Live,where we will see a massive call to action, spanning seven continents and bringing together more than 70 artists, activists and leaders in our effort to bring a just end to the COVID-19 pandemic, aid the hunger crisis, the environmental protection, and more. Events and performances will take place in cities around the world including New York, Paris, Lagos, Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro, London, Mumbai, Sydney, and more.
Coldplay will be performing at Citizen of the World Live in Central Park with Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill and Shawn Mendes, with special performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang.
Tune in on September 25 as we unite the world through music, and join Coldplay in taking action to defend the planet for future generations here.
You can join the Global Citizen Live campaign to defend the planet and end poverty byact here, and be part of a movement led by citizens around the world who are taking action with governments, businesses and philanthropists to make a difference.
