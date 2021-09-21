Pakistani officials furious over England withdrawal from cricket tour





England cricket officials have provoked an angry reaction from Pakistan after withdrawing their men’s and women’s teams from a limited trip to the Asian country next month.

Key points: Pakistani officials say the withdrawal is “absurd” because England had received multiple security guarantees. New Zealand withdrew from its tour after a “specific and credible threat” was raised.

The England and Wales Cricket Council (ECB) has reported “growing concerns” over travel to the area.

His move came three days after New Zealand Cricket scrapped its men’s team’s tour of Pakistan after a government alert warned of a “specific and credible threat” from a possible attack outside the country. Rawalpindi stadium.

In a statement issued at the end of a board meeting this weekend, the ECB did not detail any specific security issue, emphasizing instead “the mental and physical well-being of our players and our support staff”.

“We know there are growing concerns about travel to the region and believe moving forward will add additional pressure on a group of players who have already faced a long period of operation in restricted COVID environments,” the ECB said.

Minutes later Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja reacted on Twitter saying: “Disappointed with England, who withdrew from their engagement and failed a member of their cricket fraternity at the time. where he needed it most. We will survive, inchallah. “

After the New Zealand squad pulled out of their tour on Friday, Pakistani Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said he had no information about a security threat against New Zealanders and that Pakistan had given New Zealand guarantees that the players would be safe.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan that the country has information that players could be attacked outside the stadium, Ahmed said.

England’s men’s and women’s teams were to play all of their matches at Rawalpindi.

The move means the England men’s team, which were scheduled to play in the T20s on October 13-14, have not played an international in Pakistan since 2005.

The women’s team were to visit for the first time and were to play three ODIs as well as two T20s.

New Zealand withdrew from its tour ahead of the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

AP: Anjum Naved

)

“This is absurd. We have done everything possible to accommodate the international teams,” Mr Raja told the BBC World Service.

“I am extremely disappointed, as are the fans. Right now we needed England.

“It’s a small cricket fraternity that we have. We expected England to be a little more responsible. We’re hurt, but we’ll move on.”

The women of England were to tour Pakistan for the first time.

Reuters: Matthew Childs

)

Pakistan was a no-go area for international cricketers for a decade after terrorists attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009. The ambush killed seven people and injured several Sri Lankan cricketers .

International teams resumed their tour of Pakistan in 2019 when Sri Lanka contested a series of two tests.

The ECB said another “complexity” was the potential damage a trip to Pakistan could cause to the men’s team’s preparations for the T20 World Cup, which begins later in October.

“We understand that this decision will be a major disappointment for the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to welcome the return of international cricket to their country,” the statement said.

“Their support for English and Welsh cricket over the past two summers has been a huge show of friendship.

“We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasize an ongoing commitment to our major touring plans there for 2022.”

England are set to play three test matches in the country in 2022.

Pakistan’s men’s team traveled to England to play three ODIs and three T20s in July.

