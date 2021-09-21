Limits of Douyin’s apps for kids align with China’s Quartz tech crackdown





China’s ruling Communist Party has reminded the tech industry that took the lead last year by crushing Ant Financials’ IPO, removing giant DiDi from app stores, and proposing new rules that could change the way Chinese stocks raise funds overseas. Now Beijing wants to restrict the use of technology by children. In June, the government amended its child protection law, which requires developers to implement time management tools for children, and severely limits the time Chinese youth can spend playing video games. in line. After Chinese state media called video games spiritual opium, Chinese regulators limited children’s online games to three hours a week at specific times on weekends. Regulatory approval for new online games would also slow. Social networks are next. ByteDance announced last week that it would limit use of its Douyin app, TikTok’s Chinese counterpart, to 40 minutes per day for children under 14. ByteDance limits are a proactive measure that could reassure concerned regulators, a Citigroup analyst wrote. according to CNN, although it’s unclear what role Chinese regulators played in the decision. China faces technology The Chinese government, once in love with its fast-growing tech giants, is now working to reduce their influence. Most of the rationale was obscured by data security language, such as with the government’s decision to pull DiDi from app stores in July just after its IPO, alleging that Chinese user data was going to United States. China has also cracked down on celebrity power in recent months, going as far as rub some artists of his Internet for misconduct, a large blacklist against political dissent and social activism. In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a great speech on the need for art to be a public service. Xis’ government now appears to uphold this belief and eroding the growing fan culture in the country, which the authoritarian government sees as a potential threat. While there may be legitimate concerns about addiction to technology, especially among children, the crackdown on video games and social media may have more to do with the government’s assertion of control over popular perception than it is. ‘with the protection of young people. William Kirby, professor of Chinese studies at Harvard Business School, said the crackdown on businesses that suffered over $ 1,000 billion the value of Chinese tech stocks in recent months is somewhat distinct from Beijing’s renewed efforts to tightly manage when and how digital content is consumed. The crackdown coincides with governments’ attempt to tackle addiction (limits on video games) and protect children from spending too much time on the internet (Good luck with that.), He wrote by e. -mail. It also aligns with the government’s fight against obsessive / unhealthy celebrity culture, at least in the private sector. ByteDances IPO Amid China’s technological crackdown, ByteDance has played the long game rather than follow DiDis’ lead, trying to anticipate the scrutiny of regulators. ByteDance has already delayed its own publishing plans. In July, ByteDance suspended its IPO plans indefinitely after meeting with Chinese regulators who told the company to focus on data security issues with the app, the Wall Street Journal reported. He would now wait for advice from Beijing ahead of a potential 2022 Hong Kong public offering, according to the Financial Times which reported that ByteDance has relaunched its IPO plans. The US government has also looked at ByteDances’ data practices, out of national security concerns that China could get hold of US user data. Although Donald Trump did not ban TikTok, one of his national security reviews of ByteDance continued in the Biden administration, with the Democratic administration voicing some of the same concerns as its predecessor. The IPO of ByteDances could be one of the biggest tech stocks lists. The company has 1.9 billion global users through apps and grossed $ 19 billion last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/2061839/douyins-app-limits-for-kids-align-with-chinas-tech-crackdowns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos