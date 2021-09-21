New Aukus alliance causing ripples in the region, ST Editorial News & Top Stories





Australia’s decision to join a special alliance, known as Aukus, with the United States and the United Kingdom, and the concomitant announcement of the transfer of technology from frontline nuclear submarines to Canberra, have sparked a thrill in global strategic circles. France, initially hired to build diesel-electric submarines for Australia, had its contract canceled. It sparked widespread anger and embarrassment, prompting Paris to recall its envoys to Washington and Canberra for consultations – a rare diplomatic reprimand to these host countries. Paris says he was kept in the dark until the final hours before the announcement – and clearly felt that was not how friends would act. Unsurprisingly, China, which sees itself as the undoubted target of the new alliance, called the move “deeply irresponsible”. Chinese state media have warned Canberra that it will now be treated as an adversary. Despite Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s call to explain the decision to some regional leaders, including Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, suspicion about the ramifications of Aukus persists. No one doubts that this portends an acceleration of the arms race. By some estimates, the Indo-Pacific’s share of total global military spending has already increased over the past decade, from 20% to almost 30%. Please or log in to continue reading the full article. Get unlimited access to all stories for $ 0.99 / month Latest titles and exclusive stories

