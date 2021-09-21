Lawyer for Trump’s CFO says he suspects other pending indictments





NEW YORK A lawyer for indicted corporate finance chief Donald Trumps told a judge on Monday he had good reason to believe that more indictments would be forthcoming in an ongoing investigation in New York on the former president’s real estate empire.

Attorney Bryan Scarlatos made the remark during the first appearance of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg since his indictment on July 1 for tax evasion. Scarlatos did not say what had led him to believe more people would be charged.

In recent weeks, two leaders of the Trump Organization have testified before a grand jury in the case. Under New York law, grand jury witnesses are granted immunity and cannot be charged for the conduct they testify about.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Mr. Weisselberg is separated from the Trump Organization. He is the only individual here whose freedom is at stake, Scarlatos said. What worries me is that it will become collateral damage in a larger fight between the Trump Organization and the prosecutor’s office.

Scarlatos raised the issue of more possible indictments while asking for more time to review up to 6 million pages of documents he said prosecutors were turning over as evidence, calling it Herculean task and claiming that further indictments would create a moving target. “

Prosecutors said Weisselberg is no stranger to many of the documents because they include Trump Organization business records that the executive likely produced or reviewed in the course of his work.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan has given both parties until next spring to file motions and responses. He said he would decide the motions at a hearing on July 12, 2022, the next time Weisselberg is due in court.

Merchan said he expects to set a trial date then and will likely set it for late August or early September next year.

The reason I’m mentioning it now is because it’s on everyone’s radar, Merchan said. I don’t have a specific date yet.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to charges that he collected more than $ 1.7 million in unauthorized indemnities, including apartment rent, payment for a car and school fees.

The Trumps company is also indicted in the case, which prosecutors have described as a radical and bold tax evasion scheme.

One of the Trump executives granted immunity to testify before the grand jury is the company’s director of security, Matthew Calamari Jr. Prosecutors have examined him and his father, the director of the company. operating Trump, Matthew Calamari Sr., as part of their tax-free benefits investigation.

A Calamari lawyer said in a statement in response to Scarlatos’ remarks that he was not aware of any plans to indict the Calamari elder.

We remain in talks with the district attorney’s office regarding Matthew Calamari (Sr.), but continue to believe that there is no basis to charge him, “said attorney Nicholas Gravante.” If they do. currently intended to indict him, I would have been informed. I was not and, in fact, was told otherwise.

Weisselberg sat quietly next to his lawyers during Monday’s brief hearing and did not speak to reporters on the way to court. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone wore masks and the courtroom had clear plastic partitions between the different parts.

Trump himself has not been charged with any wrongdoing. He condemned the case, the first to result from a two-year investigation by New York officials into the former president’s trade dealings, as a political witch hunt.

Trump said his company’s actions were standard business practice and by no means a crime.

According to the indictment, from 2005 to this year, the Trump Organization and Weisselberg tricked tax authorities into conspiring to pay senior executives through lucrative benefits and other means.

Weisselberg alone has been accused of defrauding the federal government, state and city of more than $ 900,000 in unpaid taxes and unearned tax refunds.

The most serious charge against Weisselberg, robbery, carries five to 15 years in prison. Charges of tax evasion against the company are punishable by a fine of double the amount of unpaid taxes, or $ 250,000, whichever is greater.

Weisselberg’s attorneys Skarlatos and Mary Mulligan said in a statement after Monday’s hearing that the indictment is full of unsubstantiated and erroneous factual and legal claims.

“We look forward to challenging these claims in court,” the lawyers said.

Weisselberg, 74, has intimate knowledge of Trump Organizations’ financial transactions for nearly five decades in the business. The charges against him could allow prosecutors to pressure him to cooperate with the investigation and tell them what he knows, but so far there has been no sign of this.

The case is led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats.

The Trump Organization is the entity through which the former president manages his many businesses, including his investments in office towers, hotels and golf courses, his numerous marketing deals and his television activities.

According to the indictment, Weisselberg paid the rent on his Manhattan apartment with company checks and ordered the company to pay its utility and parking bills as well.

The company also paid the school fees for Weisselberg’s grandchildren with checks bearing Trump’s signature, as well as the Mercedes cars driven by Weisselberg and his wife, and gave him money to tip around. Xmas.

These benefits were listed in internal Trump company documents as part of Weisselberg’s compensation, but were not included in his W-2 forms or otherwise reported, and the company did not withhold taxes on them. value, prosecutors said.

The Trumps company also issued checks, at Weisselberg’s request, to pay for personal expenses and improvements to his homes and an apartment used by one of his sons, such as new beds, screen TVs. dish, carpet and furniture, prosecutors said.

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

