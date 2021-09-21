Commissioners to share their comments on the CFP enlargement proposal





The college football playoff management committee is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss feedback members have received from campuses since a 12-team expansion plan was unveiled in June.

After the top 10 college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director meet this week, they plan to meet again early next week in Chicago with the presidents of the universities that make up the board of directors of the CFP.

As you know, we spent the summer chatting with our constituents and anyone who had a dog in the battle, trying to take their temperature and determine if it was possible to move forward with this. which was recommended. And probably not just the feasibility but the desirability, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said on Monday.

I imagine a good portion of Wednesday’s meeting will reflect this and work to iron out any differences that there might be between the 11 members of the management committee.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to be held in North Texas, although some of the attendees may join remotely.

Bowlsby was part of a four-person subcommittee that, under the direction of the board of directors, worked on expansion models for about two years. Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey and Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson were also on the expansion task force.

What they came up with was a 12-team format that would include six conference champions and six general teams and matches played both on campus and at bowling venues. This recommendation was presented to the full management committee and then to the presidents in June.

The presidents agreed to continue the process without committing to expansion.

The proposal was mainly met with enthusiasm and praise by the other commissioners, some of whom have publicly called for the playoffs to develop from its current four-team format.

But after it was announced in July that Texas and Oklahoma would move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference by 2025, leaders of other leagues appeared to take a step back and reconsider what that would mean for the next evolution of the CFP.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff declared his support for playoff expansion on the day he was hired in May. That hasn’t changed, but he said there were “marginal issues with the proposed 12-team model.

The earliest a new CFP format could be implemented is 2023, and the current 12-year television contract with ESPN runs until the 2025 season.

Bowlsby continues to call expansion inevitable.

More clarity on the amount and timeframe that could be worked out over the next eight days, with presidents ultimately calling on what’s next.

They might choose to act on it. They could choose to follow through with a deferred implementation date. They might tell us they want more information, Bowlsby said. “They might kick the January box at their board meeting around the national championship game.”

