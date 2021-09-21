Politics
President “not optimistic” on talks (updated)
By Nick Theodoulou and Evie Andreou
President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday he was not as optimistic as he would like about the next informal meeting on the Cyprus issue.
He is due to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday, and said the meeting is particularly important in light of a proposed new informal meeting on September 27 with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, Guterres and him -same. Anastasiades is in New York for the 76th United Nations General Assembly which he will address on Friday.
Anastasiades pointed out that he wrote to Guterres on August 30, expressing his availability and determination to meet with the secretary general and Tatar.
The President said that such a meeting will be an opportunity to develop his position, which can help if there is goodwill on the other side to restart a constructive dialogue which will lead to a solution to the Cyprus problem.
Such goodwill, said Anastasiades, will achieve results as was the case in June 2017 and November 2019.
He noted, however, that at the 2019 Berlin meeting, despite the progress made towards resuming substantive talks, Ankaras’ interventions hampered the process.
The president further underlined the comments made by the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot camps in particular, the proposals for a two-state solution and the recognition as a black mark on the peace process.
I’m not as optimistic as I would like to be about repeated statements from one or the other [Turkish President Recep] Erdogan, or [Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut] Cavusoglu, repeated by Tatar, said the president.
He also criticized what he claimed was Turkey’s neo-Ottoman agenda, claiming it had an impact not only on Cyprus but also Greece, Libya, Syria, Iraq and Armenia. .
CyBC has indicated that during the informal trilateral meeting with the two leaders, Guterres will also announce the name of its proposed new Special Representative in Cyprus to replace outgoing Elizabeth Spehar.
It has also been reported that the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute,may also leave, to which Anastasiades replied that it appears that Lute has joined the board of an oil company, raising fears that there have been potential conflicts of interest with Cyprus and Turkey.
Anastasiades is expected to inform Guterres of his proposal to return to the 1960 constitution made in response to the UNSG call for new ideas to break the deadlock.
Earlier this month, Anastasiades explained that it was not a call for a return to a unitary state but rather a call for the Turkish Cypriot side to assume the positions to which it is entitled on the basis of the 1960 constitution so that a dialogue can begin on territorial adjustments. and other issues. Tatar has already rejected this proposal.
Anastasiades said decentralization of power, which will ease friction and reduce potential areas of conflict, is also a way out of the impasse.
Later Monday, Anastasiades hosted a delegation from the American Jewish Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) where he discussed improving strategic relations between Cyprus and Israel.
Anastasiades also visited Ground Zero, where in a special ceremony he laid a wreath at the Monument to the Victims of the September 11 Terrorist Attacks.
Meanwhile, Athens has refuted statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he will meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis in New York.
Greek Minister of State George Gerapetritis told Skai TV that Athens did not request such a meeting. He also said that the schedules of the two leaders in New York did not coincide. Erdogans New York’s schedule ends on September 22, the day Mitsotakis is due to arrive.
|
Sources
2/ https://cyprus-mail.com/2021/09/20/president-not-optimistic-over-talks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]