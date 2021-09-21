President “not optimistic” on talks (updated)

By Nick Theodoulou and Evie Andreou

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday he was not as optimistic as he would like about the next informal meeting on the Cyprus issue.

He is due to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday, and said the meeting is particularly important in light of a proposed new informal meeting on September 27 with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, Guterres and him -same. Anastasiades is in New York for the 76th United Nations General Assembly which he will address on Friday.

Anastasiades pointed out that he wrote to Guterres on August 30, expressing his availability and determination to meet with the secretary general and Tatar.

The President said that such a meeting will be an opportunity to develop his position, which can help if there is goodwill on the other side to restart a constructive dialogue which will lead to a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Such goodwill, said Anastasiades, will achieve results as was the case in June 2017 and November 2019.

He noted, however, that at the 2019 Berlin meeting, despite the progress made towards resuming substantive talks, Ankaras’ interventions hampered the process.

The president further underlined the comments made by the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot camps in particular, the proposals for a two-state solution and the recognition as a black mark on the peace process.

I’m not as optimistic as I would like to be about repeated statements from one or the other [Turkish President Recep] Erdogan, or [Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut] Cavusoglu, repeated by Tatar, said the president.

He also criticized what he claimed was Turkey’s neo-Ottoman agenda, claiming it had an impact not only on Cyprus but also Greece, Libya, Syria, Iraq and Armenia. .

CyBC has indicated that during the informal trilateral meeting with the two leaders, Guterres will also announce the name of its proposed new Special Representative in Cyprus to replace outgoing Elizabeth Spehar.

It has also been reported that the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute,may also leave, to which Anastasiades replied that it appears that Lute has joined the board of an oil company, raising fears that there have been potential conflicts of interest with Cyprus and Turkey.

Anastasiades is expected to inform Guterres of his proposal to return to the 1960 constitution made in response to the UNSG call for new ideas to break the deadlock.

Earlier this month, Anastasiades explained that it was not a call for a return to a unitary state but rather a call for the Turkish Cypriot side to assume the positions to which it is entitled on the basis of the 1960 constitution so that a dialogue can begin on territorial adjustments. and other issues. Tatar has already rejected this proposal.

Anastasiades said decentralization of power, which will ease friction and reduce potential areas of conflict, is also a way out of the impasse.

Later Monday, Anastasiades hosted a delegation from the American Jewish Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) where he discussed improving strategic relations between Cyprus and Israel.

Anastasiades also visited Ground Zero, where in a special ceremony he laid a wreath at the Monument to the Victims of the September 11 Terrorist Attacks.

Meanwhile, Athens has refuted statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he will meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis in New York.

Greek Minister of State George Gerapetritis told Skai TV that Athens did not request such a meeting. He also said that the schedules of the two leaders in New York did not coincide. Erdogans New York’s schedule ends on September 22, the day Mitsotakis is due to arrive.