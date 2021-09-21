Liz Cheney, Donald Trump and Joe McCarthy (IRWIN STOOLMACHER COLUMN) – Trentonian





Let me start by stating that I am not a huge fan of Liz Cheney and would only vote for her for the presidency if her opponent was Donald Trump.

I truly believe that Donald Trump lacks a moral and ideological compass and has absolutely no respect for our democratic institutions or the Constitution. His desire for power has no limits. He is prepared to exploit the underlying anxiety that exists in our society through racism and xenophobia and do whatever it takes to suppress the non-white vote.

While Representative Cheney is far too hawkish for me on foreign affairs and far too anti-government for me on domestic issues, I applaud her courageous rebuke of President Trump for her unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen by electoral fraud and for his role in inciting the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Cheney’s replacement for the Speaker of the Republican House Conference, Rep. Elsie Stefanik of New York, is more moderate than Cheney. The reason she was chosen to replace Cheney is not because of her views on political issues, but rather because Stefanik has been a staunchly staunch supporter of President Trump, including accepting his claims about electoral fraud and widespread cheating.

Despite recent polls indicating that the former president’s popularity is declining somewhat, his cult membership among his main supporters has not waned. Trump fanatics have taken a prisoner-less approach when it comes to dealing with centrist Republicans whom they regard as traitors for having the audacity to criticize the former president.

In states across the country, local Republican officials are working against leaders they see as disloyal to the former president. The Arizona Republican Party even censored Cindy McCain, the widow of the six-term state senator. The result is that the party leadership sees no popular incentive to move to the center, even as warning signs of decline accumulate, Jelani Cobb wrote in a recent New Yorker article titled How Parties Die: Will. the GOP go the Way of the Whig?

In Wyoming, where Cheney’s name has been a guarantee of electoral victory for decades, there are four Republicans announced ready to pledge allegiance to the former president and take on Cheney in the next primary.

The way Republicans ousted Liz Cheney from her leadership position was reminiscent of the tactics employed by despicable former Wisconsin Senator Joe McCarthy. Like McCarthy, Republicans ignored the facts and bought the big lie – in the McCarthys case, his claims that the State Department was infested with Communists, and in the Trumps case, his fraudulent claims according to which he had won the elections.

There are many similarities between the tactics employed by McCarthy and those promulgated by those who perpetuate the Trump cult out of fear.

While giving speeches, Joe McCarthy waved a piece of paper that he said contained a list of names of Communists working at the State Department. In fact, there was no such list and it did not have a single name. It was simply a gimmick designed to make the headlines, which was all he cared about. For four and a half years, he laid outrageous accusations, without any supporting evidence. He would surf the cue.

Former President Trump recognized early in his career that dominating the airways and the headlines is an extremely important part of his power. He said: Good publicity is better than bad, but from a bottom-line perspective, sometimes bad publicity is better than no publicity at all. Controversy, in short, sells.

McCarthy’s career was greatly aided by the support he received from the Hearst newspapers and the support of national columnists Westbrook Pegler and Walter Winchell, who reached millions of readers at a time when very few homes had television. . Likewise, Donald Trump wouldn’t be where he is today without FOX News, which was created by media mogul Rupert Murdoch and nurtured by its founding CEO, former Republican media consultant Roger Ailes.

During the Trump presidency, FOX served as the spokesperson for the Trump administration. His main on-air personalities, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, have been fans, apologists and advocates of his brand of authoritarian populism. Likewise, conservative national radio hosts Rush Limbaugh and Michael Savage were outspoken supporters of all that Trump.

According to pollster George Gallup, Joe McCarthy could not be wrong according to his most fervent supporters. In 1954 Gallop wrote: Even if it was known that McCarthy had killed five innocent children, they would probably still agree with him. Is that reminiscent of a statement candidate Trump made in Sioux Center, Iowa in 2016: I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone, and I wouldn’t waste a vote, okay? It’s, like, amazing. This statement, according to which he believes he could commit a capital crime and continue to retain the loyalty of his supporters, is indicative of Donald Trump’s arrogance.

Finally, Joe McCarthy and Donald Trump had no hesitation in lying, in telling half-truths, in distorting the facts and if they had nothing to embellish, in inventing them. They were two very frightening and unscrupulous demagogues.

In the end, Joe McCarthy was condemned by 67 votes to 22 in the Senate. However, his fellow senators did something very revealing to him. He was shunned. When he rose to speak, senators on both sides of the aisle left the room. Also, when he approached groups in the locker room, they dissolved. The contrast between Joe McCarthy’s avoidance and Republicans’ prostration to former President Trump is emblematic of Lincoln’s dismal Party state.

Irwin Stoolmacher is President of the Stoolmacher Consulting Group, a fundraising and strategic planning firm that works with nonprofit agencies that serve the most needy among us.

