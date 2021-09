Britain and US won’t get quick free trade deal, Boris Johnson admits before meeting Joe Biden

The UK and US are unlikely to conclude a free trade deal in the near future, Boris Johnson admitted as he prepares to meet Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. The prime minister said the president has a lot of fish to fry and will not prioritize opening trade ties with Britain when the two leaders hold talks in Washington. International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan had her first phone call with her U.S. counterpart Katherine Tai on Monday, but detailed discussions on a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) have been suspended since the departure of the Trump administration. When asked if he would push Mr Biden to make further progress, Mr Johnson highlighted the removal of retaliatory duties on goods, including Scotch whiskey, but added: On the FTA, the the reality is that Joe has a lot of fish to whip. He has a huge infrastructure package, he has a better rebuild package. We want to do it, but what we want is a good FTA, a great FTA. He suggested that rushing a deal would result in the downfall of Britain, saying: I have quite a lot of experience in American negotiations, and they are pretty ruthless, American negotiators. And I’d much rather get a deal that really works for the UK than get a quick deal. Mr Johnson and Mr Biden first met over the summer at the G7 summit in Cornwall, but the PM admitted they had yet to forge a personal friendship. He told reporters: It’s not a relationship that’s been in the making for a very long time. Did we link anything in particular? He’s a bit crazy about the train, like me. He loves trains which is a good thing. The Prime Minister will travel to Washington after a day and a half in New York to meet with leaders of Brazil, South Korea, Turkey and Qatar, as well as Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. In his one-on-one with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, he described Covid-19 as a disappointment but encouraged it to get the vaccine, saying: AstraZeneca, it’s a great vaccine. I have AstraZeneca I have had it twice. Mr Bolsonaro, who claims he didn’t get the shot, waved a finger at Mr Johnson and said no yet. Liz Truss, the new foreign minister, met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday and spoke with 98-year-old Henry Kissinger.

