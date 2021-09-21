Eric Steels Berlin Fest Pic Minyan trailer unveiled by Strand Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)





Strand Releasing has unveiled the trailer for Eric Steel’s coming-of-age movie Minyan, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and won a Special Mention at the Jerusalem Film Festival.

The first feature film will have its North American premiere in New York on October 22, followed by a release in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and across the country. In addition to its victory in Jerusalem, the film won the Grand Jury Prize for Best American Narrative Feature at the Outfest.

Minyan tells the story of David, a young man from Brooklyn who comes to terms with his gender identity amid the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, and his place in the Jewish community. He bonds with an older gay couple whom he ends up supporting when one dies and the other is forced to be evicted from his housing project. David eventually creates a minyan to help protect this man to stay in his apartment.

The film was written by Steel and Daniel Pearle, based on a short story by David Bezmozgis. It was produced by Luca Borghese and Ben Howe. Steels’ production credits include Julia & Julia, Angelas Ashes (as executive producer) Bringing Out the Dead (as co-producer).

I saw Minyan at the Berlin Film Festival and was struck by his incredible humanity, the attention to detail by Eric Steel and, most importantly, the incredible performances of Samuel H. Levine as David and of veteran actor Ron Rifkin, said Marcus Hu, Strand Releasings co-founder.

Hu said he knew Eric from his previous film, The Bridge, a documentary about the Golden Gate Bridge and its appeal as a place from which people can consider jumping as a suicide point. The docu, inspired by an article in the New Yorker, was distributed by IFC.

There is a special way for foreigners to move through strange lands. Immigrants, Jews, homosexuals in order to survive, they have learned to be keen observers, listeners rather than talkers, always on the lookout for danger and openings. They carry history under their skin and settle for less to keep a promise going forward, Steel said in its director’s statement.

Steel said he was inspired by a line by James Baldwin () who plays a central role in Minyan: Go back to where you started, or as far as you can, examine everything, resume your road and say the truth about this. Sing or shout or testify or keep it to yourself; but know where you come from.

