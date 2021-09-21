PM Modi’s US travel itinerary; England cancels Pakistan tour and more





Vaccine discrimination in UK: fully vaccinated Indians will be considered “unvaccinated”

Recent changes in UK travel regulations have shown a ‘vaccine bias’ – driven not by science but perhaps by commercial interests or other undeclared biases against a number of countries, including l ‘India. Under new guidelines declared by the administration led by Boris Johnson, travelers who have received the two doses of vaccine from certain countries will still be considered “unvaccinated” and will have to follow the rules set for the unvaccinated.

United States Relaxes COVID Travel Rules for Fully Immunized International Arrivals; “No quarantine”

The United States will ease travel restrictions for all foreign passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated against COVID, undergo testing and tracing contacts. White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the new policies would go into effect from “early November.”

PM Modi to organize Indo-US bilateral with Joe Biden

As part of his four-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Joe Biden, President of the United States, the White House announced on Monday. Although the two leaders have met virtually at several multilateral meetings like the Quad and the G7, the bilateral meeting will be their first in person.

Maitri vaccine: India to resume COVID vaccine exports from October, health ministry says

India will resume exports of surplus new coronavirus vaccines under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative from October, but vaccinating its own citizens remains the priority, the health minister said on Monday and of Union Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya. Informing the media, he informed that the government will receive more than 30 crore of vaccine doses in October and that the number will increase by more than 100 crore over the next three months “as Biological E and other companies roll out their vaccines. on the market “.

UP Police Find Suicide Note from Akhada Parishad Leader Narendra Giri; an inmate

In a major development in the suspicious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, UP police discovered the suicide on Monday and also detained the person named on the suicide note. Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead Monday in Baghambari Muth. Parishad is the largest organization of sadhus in India. According to Inspector General of Police KP Singh, Mahant Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling by his followers.

Dilip Ghosh replaced as West Bengal BJP chief by Sukanta Majumdar, gets new post

In an important development in West Bengal politics, the BJP appointed MP Sukanta Majumdar president of the West Bengal BJP to replace Dilip Ghosh. According to the PTI, BJP national chairman JP Nadda announced that MP Sukanta Majumdar had been appointed chairman of the West Bengal unit, while Dilip Ghosh had been appointed party national vice chairman. In addition, the former governor of Uttarakhand, Baby Rani Maurya has also been appointed national vice president of the BJP.

The Taliban despise Imran Khan’s call for an inclusive Afghan government; “Pakistan has no right”

In another shock to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Taliban said Monday that Pakistan or any other country did not have the right to ask the insurgent group to establish an “inclusive” government in Afghanistan. The Taliban statement comes after Imran Khan held a meeting with the leaders of “Afghanistan’s neighbors” – the Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks and insisted that the insurgent group include them all to form a “Inclusive and broad government”, and even launched a dialogue for the same.

England cancel Pakistan tour after New Zealand, cites player concerns

Pakistani cricket woes coupled with England canceled their tour shortly after New Zealand canceled their tour due to safety concerns. The England Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement on Monday advising that the safety of their players and support staff was their biggest concern and that they were withdrawing from the series.

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after Raj Kundra is released on bail; share a story

On Monday, the Mumbai court granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in the porn racketeering case. On Saturday, Raj Kundra filed for bail in court, claiming he had become a scapegoat in the case.

Raj Kundra’s wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, took to her official Instagram account and posted a positive note as her husband returns home. Looked.

Sonu Sood breaks silence on IT department investigations: “I am an Indian citizen, I will obey the law”

After denying the tax evasion charges alleged by the Income Tax Department, Sonu Sood was seen outside his residence, once again extending a helping hand to those in need. He was seen interacting with people outside his home in Mumbai and listening intently to them. The actor and philanthropist released a statement on Monday and broke the silence around the controversy that has surrounded him for the past few days and also spoke to Republic Media Network outside his home.

