Targets are not enough to prevent global warming | Columns





WASHINGTON The latest UN climate change update is written in prose even more impenetrable than usual, but hidden in this thicket hides a hammer: Even as nations keep their current promises to cut gas emissions greenhouse effect, we are heading towards catastrophic global warming at the end of the centuries. This is how UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres called the report’s prediction that the planet is on track to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius (nearly 5 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100. This far exceeds the Paris agreement target of keeping warming at no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. . And yes, the most dire predictions assume nations honor their current commitments to limit emissions. We are sure to hear many serious climate change warnings from world leaders, including President Joe Biden, during the United Nations General Assembly address this week in New York. We’ll hear pious bragging about what countries have already done to reduce heat-trapping carbon emissions and wacky excuses as to why they sadly can’t do more. What we won’t hear are concrete plans to prevent worst-case climate scenarios. UN scientists say carbon emissions must be cut 45% by 2030. Instead, emissions are set to rise 16% from 2010 levels by end of the decade. Instead of slamming the brakes as we headed for the edge of a cliff, we would do a Thelma-and-Louise and accelerate. Of course, part of the problem is that this car has a lot of drivers. Among the most powerful is Chinese President Xi Jinping. We will never solve global warming unless Beijing is part of the solution, not the problem. I have been following the issue of climate change for three decades and believe that China will eventually recognize its own interest and reduce its emissions. I was encouraged by how China aspires to become the world leader in clean energy technologies, such as solar panels and electric cars. I was hoping to see Beijing move away from fossil fuels for good, making clean energy a matter of patriotism, pride and civic duty. What world leaders really need to talk about is not a new set of digital goals to set, miss or fake, but a new development paradigm based on clean energy. China, India and the rest of the developing world have every right to lift billions of poor people out of poverty. There is no higher standard of living in a drowning, burning and choking world. It is not too late to avert disaster. We have the solar, wind, hydroelectric and nuclear resources to do it. All we need, world leaders, is willpower.

