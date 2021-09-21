What late feminist Merkel did for women

As Germany’s first female Chancellor, Angela Merkel broke the glass ceiling and became a leading player in world politics.

But it was only now, at the end of her 16 years in power, that she declared herself a feminist – too little too late for some in Germany.

In 2017, Merkel was at a loss for words when asked if she was a feminist and dodged the question.

But earlier this month, in a joint interview with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Merkel was less shy. “I am a feminist,” she said.

Merkel, who is retiring from politics after the Sept. 26 election in Germany, admitted she had been “timid” about the label, but said her thinking on the issue had evolved.

“Basically it’s about the fact that men and women are equal,” said the 67-year-old.

Ines Kappert, director of the Gunda Werner Institute for Feminism and Gender Democracy in Berlin, called Merkel’s belated realization a “slap in the face” for women.

“She had 16 years to listen to feminists and improve the situation of women in Germany and she decided not to do it,” Kappert told AFP.

While Merkel’s career “deserves respect,” Kappert said the Chancellor has failed to bring about structural changes for women in German society.

The pay gap between men and women in Germany remains one of the highest in the European Union and stood at 19% in 2019, not least because many German women work part-time.

– Eye rolling –

Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU bloc has resisted a long-standing feminist advocacy to reform Germany’s tax system for married couples, making it less attractive for the low-income spouse, usually the woman, to work full-time.

The Merkel cabinet only accepted a mandatory quota of women on boards last year, a reform led by its coalition partner, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

In the meantime, a law on pay transparency between men and women has been adopted after much conservative slowness.

And there are now fewer female legislators in the lower house of the Bundestag parliament than before under the Merkel era, from a peak of around 36% in 2013 to 31% today.

“Merkel discovered feminism late in her tenure,” said Sudha David-Wilp, deputy director of the German Marshall Fund think tank in Berlin.

“Maybe she didn’t notice that she was one of the few women on the world stage in all these years since she had her nose in the grindstone to sort out one crisis after another. “

The pragmatic chancellor is known to have defended herself against figures such as Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump.

“She has shown that women can hold positions of power well and that women can serve the country,” Kappert said.

In the twilight of her reign, Merkel spoke more frequently about women’s rights and her own experiences.

– ‘Patriarchal reaction’ –

Merkel grew up in the former communist East Germany, where free childcare allowed women to work and where equal pay was enshrined in the constitution, criteria for equality that were not preserved after German reunification in 1990.

She recently said that it was her physics studies that taught the pastor’s daughter to defend herself in a male-dominated environment, recalling the difficulty of holding onto a table during the experiments.

Merkel, who is married but has no children, said in March that the pandemic should not be allowed “to cause us to fall back into old gender patterns” as parents battled shutdowns in the city. schools, homework and job cuts.

But his government has also been criticized for not prioritizing families during the coronavirus crisis.

Under Merkel’s care, her former defense minister, Ursula von der Leyen, became the first woman president of the European Commission.

Current German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is also a woman and was named as Merkel’s favorite heiress before several political missteps thwarted those ambitions.

Kappert said Merkel did not open the door for progressive and feminist politicians.

As a result, his CDU party is experiencing a “patriarchal backlash” with “the return of all these super-sexist and conservative men,” Kappert said.

The Conservatives’ choice to succeed Merkel, Armin Laschet, recently said that a chancellor could play a key role in promoting greater gender equality “perhaps a man even more than a woman”.

The only candidate for chancellor is Annalena Baerbock, mother of two, of the Greens, whose party is not expected to win but has a realistic chance of being part of the next coalition government.

