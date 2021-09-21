Politics
Scott Morrison does not intend to discuss the submarine deal with French President Emmanuel Macron at the United Nations General Assembly
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended Australia’s decision to cancel a $ 90 billion submarine contract with France and said he has no plans to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Key points:
- Scott Morrison to spend day in New York at UNGA meeting
- He said he was “very clear” that the submarines offered by France no longer met Australia’s needs.
- Mr. Morrison to meet with leaders from the US, UK, Europe and Asia
Mr Morrison visited the United States for a week of high-stakes diplomacy amid the row with France, which is angry with Australia for choosing to buy nuclear-powered submarines in as part of a partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom.
Speaking on the tarmac at John F Kennedy Airport in New York, Mr Morrison said it would be naive to think that France would not be disappointed with the decision, but that it should be made in the Australia’s national interest.
When asked if he was looking to meet Mr Macron, he said now was not the right time, even though US President Joe Biden had requested a phone call to iron out relations.
“It was not possible for us to discuss such secure matters in relation to our relations with other countries at that time,” said Mr. Morrison.
“We had said very clearly, I had said very clearly, that a conventional submarine would no longer meet our strategic interests and what we needed these ships to do.
“It had been communicated very clearly several months ago, we were working on these issues, so to suggest somehow that this decision could have been made without causing this disappointment, I think, would be very naive.”
When asked if he thought the move would endanger the EU’s free trade agreement with Australia, Mr Morrison deviated.
“I can only really quote the Head of Foreign Affairs of the European Commission, who says that you should not mix apples and pears. I think that’s a pretty good summary of the situation,” he said. -he declares.
Mr Morrison will spend 24 hours in New York on the sidelines of the 76th UNGA, where he will meet with representatives from several countries and meet one-on-one with Mr Biden.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Special Climate Envoy John Kerry and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne will also join the meeting.
The submarine deal that involves leveraging US technology to build a fleet of nuclear-powered ships is expected to be discussed alongside China’s rise to power, next steps in the fight against global terrorism, and climate change.
Mr Morrison will also meet with European leaders on Tuesday to discuss growing security threats in the Indo-Pacific. He will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Washington DC in the evening.
Biden will deliver his address to the UNGA with a strong emphasis on strengthening US alliances, especially now that the country has withdrawn from Afghanistan.
While Mr. Morrison’s speech will air on Friday, the main purpose of his trip is the meeting of the Quad Nations which includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia, in Washington on Friday.
The White House positions the power bloc of democracies as essential for pandemic and climate cooperation, as well as its counterforce against China.
The nuclear submarine deal signed between Australia, the UK and the US as part of a trilateral security pact will feature prominently in discussions over the next week.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the decision a “stab in the back” and Mr. Macron responded by withdrawing the French ambassadors in Canberra and Washington.
The foray into nuclear-powered ships also thrilled allies in Asia, fearing it would fuel tensions in the region, especially with Beijing, which reacted angrily to the news.
Mr Morrison telephoned Indonesian President Joko Widodo in flight over the Pacific to explain the decision and stressed that the ships would not be armed with nuclear weapons.
The Prime Minister told Widodo that Australia will maintain its obligations under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.
What else is there about the role of the General Assembly?
The UNGA is expected to discuss ways to tackle COVID-19, the chaotic withdrawal of the West from Afghanistan, tensions with Iran and North Korea, as well as the growing rivalry between the United States and the United States. China.
It is also seen as the last opportunity to make global commitments ahead of the November UN World Climate Summit in Glasgow.
Mr Morrison is expected to face pressure to step up his emissions reduction plan, with his target lagging significantly behind that of other world leaders, including the US and UK.
Australia’s medium-term target is a 26-28% reduction from 2005 emissions levels by 2030, well below the Biden administration’s commitment to halve emissions within that time frame, while the UK aims to cut the figures by 68%.
Senior officials in the Biden administration have publicly criticized Australia’s lack of ambition on climate action in recent months.
In February, Kerry acknowledged the “differences” between the United States and Australia in tackling climate change while calling for a faster exit from coal-fired power plants.
