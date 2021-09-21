Quorum syndrome continues to haunt National Assembly – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly did not address any point of the agenda again, with the exception of Question Time, which was little attended, due to a lack of quorum reported by a member of the opposition from that the Prime Minister’s advisor for parliamentary affairs, Babar Awan, took the floor. floor to present two orders.

President Asad Qaiser adjourned the meeting until Tuesday evening (today) even without ordering the counting of the votes, because the quorum, for which the presence of at least 86 members (a quarter of the 342 members of the House) is evident, was clearly lacking.

The quorum was underlined by Pakistan Muslim League MP-Nawaz Vehari Sajid Mehdi when the speaker gave the floor to Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Babar Awan to table the ordinance on government property management authority Federal Law, 2021, and the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

This was the second sitting of the fourth parliamentary year and the first sitting, held on September 17, also ended without any regular business due to lack of quorum.

Journalists organize a walkout of the proceedings following the act of locking the gallery by the speakers

The Pakistan Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat), an independent think tank working on legislative strengthening, in its report on the performance of the lower house of parliament in the third parliamentary year, said the National Assembly had seen no improvement in the participation of members, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, since 24 of the total 79 sessions were adjourned due to a lack of quorum.

The resolution asking the House to send the controversial Elections (Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)) bill back to the joint sitting of parliament that was on the Friday agenda was surprisingly out of order of the day published by the AN secretariat for Mondays. session.

Sources claimed the government intentionally removed the resolution from the agenda after members of the opposition met with the president who wanted to form a committee to discuss electoral reforms.

During Question Time, parliamentary journalists staged an exit from the press gallery to express their protest against the act of the speakers to lock the gallery during President Dr Arif Alvis’ speech to the joint session of parliament on the 13th. September.

PPP Shazia Marri drew the attention of the House to the journalists’ walkout and asked the speaker to clarify his position on the issue. She said the speaker claimed he made the decision to close the press gallery in consultation with journalists’ representatives, despite the claim being dismissed by the Association of Parliamentary Reporters (PRA) via a Press release.

The PPP MP said it was the first time in the country’s history that the press gallery was closed and it never happened, even during military rule.

The speaker, while asking the chief whip of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Amir Dogar in power to speak again with the protesting journalists, said he had already given his position and that he was not a unanimous decision. He also asked Mr. Dogar to organize his meeting with the representatives of the PRA.

PTI MP Amjid Ali Khan and Saira Bano of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) also accompanied Mr. Dogar who held negotiations with journalists during which the two parties agreed to meet on Tuesday.

Mr Qaiser had ordered the press box to be locked down during the president’s speech at the joint session of parliament, forcing journalists to stage a protest sit-in outside his office as well as at the main entrance of Parliament.

The speaker’s action came after the PRA called for a walkout from the press gallery during the presidents’ speeches and to join their colleagues who had demonstrated in front of Parliament on the call. Pakistani Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against governments plan to set up the controversial Pakistani Media Development Authority.

The next day, the speaker claimed that he had ordered the press gallery closed after receiving information about a possible clash between the two groups of journalists and that he had taken this step in consultation with the PRA. The speaker also said that he had met with a delegation from the PRA on the issue.

Hours after the speakers ‘statement, the PRA categorically refuted the speakers’ claims and challenged him to name the journalists who met with him as representatives of the PRA.

There is no truth in reports that a PRA delegation met the speaker on September 14, according to a PRA statement which also denied that the speakers claimed the association was on board when he was on board. made the decision to close the press gallery.

Posted in Dawn, September 21, 2021

