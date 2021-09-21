PM Modi-Joe Biden’s meeting will strengthen ties and strengthen the quad: White House official





Biden and PM Modi spoke virtually on several occasions after the former became president (File) Washington: The first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on September 24 will strengthen relations between the two countries while helping to strengthen and give momentum to the Quad group, said a White House official. . Biden will welcome Prime Minister Modi to the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24. Later today, Biden will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit in person at the White House with Prime Minister Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Biden and Prime Minister Modi have both spoken virtually on several occasions after the former, a Democrat, became President of the United States in January. The last telephone conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden was on April 26. “The leaders will focus on strengthening the deep bonds between their people and the shared democratic values ​​that have underpinned the special bond between the United States and India for more than seven decades,” said a White House official. at PTI. “The Biden-Harris administration has strengthened our partnership with India by working together to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, leading efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, and taking concerted action to do so. in the face of the climate crisis, ”the official said. Speaking to a press conference earlier, a senior administration official said the Biden-PM Modi meeting would be an opportunity to grow stronger, from a partnership with India perspective. This can be done by working together to defend a free and open Indo-Pacific, taking action to contribute to a global solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, and taking concerted action to address the climate crisis, said the manager. “Thus, the bilateral discussion between the United States and India will help to strengthen and give momentum to the discussion on Quad, as many topics are closely related,” said the official. In addition, during the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the two leaders will have the opportunity to talk about the fight against terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan and how we can work together to fight terrorism. , our common enemy, as well as a range of regional issues and developments where we will have the opportunity to compare our scores, ”said the senior administration official. The official noted that the relationship between the United States and India goes far beyond a simple government-to-government relationship. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/modi-biden-bilateral-meet-will-strengthen-india-us-relation-boost-quad-says-white-house-official-2547881

