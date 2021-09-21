Boris Johnson berates world leaders on policies ahead of Glasgow summit





The pledge of $ 100 billion was made at the Paris climate conference in 2015. The Australian government contributed $ 200 million to the so-called Green Climate Fund before Prime Minister Scott Morrison did announced in 2018 that he would no longer contribute. Instead, the government has spent or pledged over $ 1 billion in direct funding for projects in the Pacific and Indo-Pacific. When the summit comes to an end, when most of the world’s countries have embarked on decisive, game-changing action, it will be clear to all of us who among us did not have the courage to commit. Boris Johnson Experts said Australia’s bilateral spending was not enough to help meet its share of the overall $ 100 billion pledge. Johnsons focus on meeting the fundraising goal opens the door for Morrison to lift the government’s financial commitment at the COP26 climate summit in November. President Joe Biden is also expected to increase the US contribution in the coming days. Loading Johnson has pledged $ 11.6 billion between 2021 and 2026, most of which will come from the existing aid budget. New OECD analysis shows climate finance provided and mobilized by developed countries for developing countries amounted to $ 79.6 billion in 2019, up just 2% from 2018 and well under below the target of $ 100 billion. The 2 percent increase came only as a result of increases in funding from multilateral institutions. In contrast, bilateral public climate finance commitments have fallen, as has climate finance from private sources. OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann called the result disappointing and said more needed to be done. Cormann was Australia’s finance minister when the Morrison government decided to pull out of the Green Climate Fund in 2018. Loading Johnson told leaders at Monday’s UN roundtable that taking action on climate change would put them on the right side of national and international public opinion. It’s a matter of diplomacy, a matter of security, a matter of trade, he said. And in the years to come, the only great powers will be the Green Powers. If you abdicate your responsibilities today, do you think that those who will pay the price for this decision will rally to your side tomorrow? Will they work with you, borrow you, stay with you if you tell the world that you don’t care if their land and their people are slipping under the waves? These countries need allies. They need help now, which is why I am so insistent on the $ 100 billion. Johnson plans to use a week in the United States to rally more support ahead of the Glasgow summit which begins in just 41 days. COP26 will take place in the global spotlight, he said. And when the summit concludes, when most countries around the world have embarked on decisive, game-changing action, it will be clear to all of us who among us did not have the courage to step up. The world will see, and your people will remember, and history will judge. Receive a note directly from our foreign correspondents on what is making the headlines in the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

