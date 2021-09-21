Prime Minister Imran highlights Pakistan’s vulnerabilities in climate debate – Pakistan





UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined Pakistan’s extreme vulnerability to climate change at a UN-sponsored meeting on Monday as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reminded rich countries they have reaped the benefits pollution and that now is the time for them to share their responsibilities as good.

Mr Johnson, who co-hosted the meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urged major nations to keep their commitments to a $ 100 billion a year climate fund.

The richest economies in the world have already missed their goal of raising $ 100 billion by 2020.

Prime Minister Khan reminded participants that the commitments made under the Paris Agreement must be fully implemented. But he also expressed concern about unfulfilled climate finance promises by developed countries. Mr Khan suggested that initiatives such as the debt-for-nature swap would create fiscal space for developing countries for enhanced climate actions.

British Prime Minister urges rich countries to help developing countries grow their economies in a green and sustainable way

The United Nations is pushing rich countries to meet the target before the next global climate conference in Glasgow in November this year.

The British Prime Minister said the odds of reaching that target by the Glasgow summit were only 6 in 10.

But Mr Guterres said he heard encouraging statements at Monday’s meeting about lifting financial support to help developing countries cope with climate change.

The UN chief used his speech to stress the urgency of the situation. We need decisive action now to avert a climate catastrophe. And for that, we need solidarity, he said. Saving this generation and future generations is a shared responsibility.

The hosts invited 35 heads of state and government to the informal meeting held on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Mr Johnson and some other leaders traveled to New York to address the rally while others, like Prime Minister Khan, spoke virtually from their capitals.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has not traveled outside his country since the Covid-19 epidemic, also participated virtually in this meeting of world leaders.

Rich nations have reaped the benefits of pollution for generations. We have a duty to help developing countries develop their economies in a green and sustainable way, Mr Johnson said in his remarks.

Prime Minister Khan said tackling the impact of climate change is a top priority for his government and highlighted its key national initiatives, including the 10 billion tree Tsunami flagship project and the clean energy target. by 60% by 2030.

He informed world leaders that Pakistan has replaced two planned 2,600 MW coal-fired power plants with hydropower projects as part of our efforts for climate-sensitive economic growth and development.

The Prime Minister urged developed countries to take the initiative to raise their climate ambitions, both for reducing emissions and increasing financial flows to developing countries. Pakistan, he said, remained fully committed to playing its leadership role in addressing the global challenge of climate change through cooperative and constructive engagement.

The aim of Monday’s meeting was to provide a shared political understanding and vision on what needs to be delivered ahead of the upcoming Climate Change Conference (COP-26) in Glasgow.

A UN study, released last month, warned that the world cannot avoid some devastating effects of climate change, but has time to take corrective action. The world is locked in a 30 year cycle of aggravation, and it will have a negative impact. Climate change is happening fast. But there is still a window for the world to change the climate trajectory, he said.

Posted in Dawn, September 21, 2021

