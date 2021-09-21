Politics
Vaccine quota in Yogyakarta center exhausted due to high demand
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A quota of 700 doses of Moderna prepared at the Yogyakarta XT-Square vaccination center ran out moments after online registrations opened on Monday, indicating strong demand for the vaccine. vaccine in the city of Yogyakarta, an official said.
“The Moderna vaccine will be given to the general public starting Thursday (September 23, 2021), and public interest appears to be very high. Moments after the registration opened, the quota that had been prepared was immediately exhausted, ”the head of the Yogyakarta COVID-19 management working group, Heroe Poerwadi, told Yogyakarta on Monday.
Registration for Moderna vaccinations was opened online through the Jogja Smart Service (JSS) app, he said.
The vaccination is not only intended for residents who have a Yogyakarta City ID card, but also for those who have a national ID card, he added.
“The requirement is that you are 18 and over,” he said.
For the first stage, Moderna vaccines will be allocated to 12,000 inhabitants of the city of Yogyakarta, he informed. Thus, 24,000 doses of vaccine will need to be prepared because Moderna vaccine has to be administered twice, he said.
Currently, the city of Yogyakarta has 28,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in stock, Poerwadi reported.
“The booster vaccination of health workers with the Moderna vaccine is still in progress. Of the 12,000 health workers, 3,000 received a booster. Because it is a priority for health workers who are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, ”he said.
The Moderna vaccine will only be given to the general public for one day on Thursday, as health workers at the vaccination center have yet to focus on completing the second dose of vaccination for students from Friday, September 24, 2021, a said Poerwadi.
“The second dose of vaccination for students should be completed in early October 2021. Thus, it (vaccinations for the general public) will be reopened once the vaccinations for students are completed,” he added.
To date, more than 540,000 residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city of Yogyakarta, he said. However, not all are residents of Yogyakarta City, as indicated by their unique identification numbers, he added.
“Of the 350,000 residents of Yogyakarta city who have been targeted for vaccination, only around 234,000 have been vaccinated, or 68%,” he said.
There are still around 108,000 residents with a unique Yogyakarta City ID number who have not been vaccinated, Poerwadi said. However, not all of them live in the city of Yogyakarta, he added.
“If the data for residents who are not domiciled are issued, then the vaccination rate of residents of Yogyakarta city can reach 79%,” he said.
Efforts to ensure that all residents are vaccinated are being undertaken by arranging the vaccinations directly in the villages, he informed.
“However, the attendance rate is not good – around 40 to 70% – because there are residents who do not live in Yogyakarta,” he said.
The effort to vaccinate Yogyakarta residents is in line with President Joko Widodo’s goal of vaccinating 70% of Indonesian citizens by the end of 2021, he noted.
Recently, during the UOB Economic Outlook 2022 Virtual Seminar, the President revealed that 72.76 million people, or 34.94% of the Indonesian population, have been vaccinated, indicating that Indonesia is halfway to achieving its goal.
Read: First vaccine dose given to 78.54 million Indonesians, according to task force
