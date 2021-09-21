Markets collapse as China faces Lehman Brothers moment





Chinese President Xi Jinping has unloaded more drama than is needed for an inflated Mexican soap opera in the markets this year. But while previous crackdowns have left investors in shock, Xi’s latest flex has terrified many downright. On Monday, China’s second-largest real estate company, crippled by regulatory crackdown, teetered on the brink of a Lehman Brothers-like collapse. Xi seems ready to let him down and the world markets with him. One too many repression An ongoing round of industry crackdowns in China aims to promote what the government calls “common prosperity,” though no one seems to know what that means. The most publicized was aimed at tech companies, which have been hammered by a slew of new data and security regulations. A resulting massive selloff wiped $ 1.5 trillion from Chinese stocks. The entertainment industry has been hit by bizarre demands such as salary caps for celebrities and banning ‘sissy’ men from appearing on television. But no movement has upset the markets like the real estate repression. China has capped the leverage that real estate developers are allowed to access, crippling the ability of weaker companies to obtain financing. As a result, Evergrande, the world’s second-largest and most indebted Chinese developer, is on the verge of bankruptcy and threatens to bring markets down in a Lehman-style collapse: Evergrande has $ 300 billion in obligations to its creditors. It has $ 129 million in interest payments owed this month alone, and Chinese regulators have already told creditors not to expect their money.

Evergrande shares fell 18.9% in Hong Kong on Monday to a decade low. Elsewhere, sales have already started in earnest: the S&P 500 fell 2.7% on its worst day in a year, concerns about slowing construction pushed iron ore below $ 100 a ton for the first time in over a year. Titanic problem: China’s real estate sector accounts for 29% of GDP, and the demise of Evergrande would send shocks into the economy, potentially destabilizing the post-pandemic global recovery. “Evergrande is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Louis Tse, managing director of Wealthy Securities. Financial Time, warning that Evergrande could trigger a series of developer defaults that would expose the banking industry.

