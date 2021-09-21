How the Prime Minister improved India’s relations with Saudi Arabia

India’s relations with Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest oil producers and home to nearly three million Indians, are generally on the rise.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held in-depth talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, on a host of bilateral and regional issues, including developments in Afghanistan.

The visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister, who during his three-day trip visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, is of particular significance given a few key facts: India has engaged with all major powers over developments in Afghanistan after its the Taliban; that the Kingdom is a major regional player; and the gradual expansion of defense and security ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

While India’s ties to Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest oil producers and home to nearly three million Indians, have typically seen a recovery based largely on New Zealand’s energy needs. Delhi, it was only recently in 2010 that the two countries decided to elevate the bilateral commitment to a strategic partnership covering the areas of security, economy, defense and politics.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken that relationship to a different level since coming to power in 2014.

PM makes maiden voyage, MBS returns the favor

In 2016, Modi made his first two-day visit to the oil-rich Saudi kingdom to confirm a series of pacts strengthening the strategic partnership and exploring ways to strengthen security and counterterrorism cooperation. Modi, who became only the fourth Indian Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia after Dr Manmohan Singh in 2010, Indira Gandhi in 1982 and Jawaharlal Nehru in 1956, received the kingdom’s highest civilian honor, King Abdulaziz Sash named after Abdulaziz Al Saud, the founder of the modern Saudi state.

The visit also prompted the two countries to decide to further strengthen their cooperation in counterterrorism operations, intelligence sharing and law enforcement.

In 2019, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) paid his visit to India where he and Modi discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in all fields, as well as other matters of mutual interest. Some interesting and remarkable developments occurred during the visit:

India has been confirmed as a strategic partner country under Vision 2030

A proposal for the creation of a high-level partnership council Strategic Partnership Council has been made

Modi and Salman condemned in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attack on Indian security forces on February 14, 2019 in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. This was a major development given that Riyadh was a strong ally of Islamabad.

In 2019, MBS announced that Saudi Arabia would invest more than $ 100 billion in India in petrochemicals, refining, infrastructure, mining and manufacturing, agriculture and several other sectors.

Our investment plans in India are on track and we are in discussion to prioritize investment opportunities in several sectors in both countries, ”said Saudi Ambassador Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati. PTI in an interview.

Stating that Saudi Arabia views India as a strategic partner and close friend, Al Sati identified the ongoing cooperation in the areas of training, knowledge sharing and the fight against terrorism as key elements of the partnership in the field of defense and security.

Modi and Doval visit Saudi Arabia

In October 2019, Modi made his second visit to the Kingdom, this time to attend the Future Investment Initiative high-level financial summit dubbed “Davos in the Desert” (a favorite MBS project). The Prime Minister met with key Gulf ministers and discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations in the fields of energy, labor, agriculture and water technology and also called on the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Strategic Partnership Board, mandated to monitor the progress of the strategic relationships across a range of key areas, which was proposed during MBS’s visit, was also finalized during Modi’s visit to Riyadh.

NSA Ajit Dovals’ visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2019 was also a major development after the Saudi government reportedly said Riyadh had expressed understanding of India’s approach and actions in Jammu and Kashmir, a comment referring to the repeal of Article 370.

Stronger defense ties

Even as Modi visited the Kingdom, the General Authority of Military Industries of Saudi Arabia and the Department of Defense Production of India signed an agreement to increase collaboration in military acquisitions, joint research, creation of joint ventures and technology transfers.

In December 2020, the Army Chief of Staff, General MM Naravane, visited Saudi Arabia on the first-ever visit of a 1.3 million-strong army chief to this strategically important Gulf country. General Naravane held in-depth talks with senior military officials in that country with the aim of strengthening bilateral defense cooperation.

In August 2021, Saudi Arabia and India hosted their first-ever joint naval exercise called Exercise Al-Mohed Al-Hindi in the Persian Gulf with the Indian Navy deploying INS Talwar and the Saudi Navy represented by the Royal Saudi Naval Force ship HMS. Khalid.

As N Ram Prasad wrote inArab News, Overall, the direction of the Indo-Saudi bilateral defense relationship remains extremely positive with several initiatives taken. The two countries are rising powers and major players in their respective regions and are natural partners in meeting the various security challenges facing the region.

The path to follow

As mentioned in a previous article by First post, both sides benefit from the relationship: with India expanding cooperation in counterterrorism activities and seeking to protect its interests in Afghanistan as the Kingdom plans to rebalance the geopolitics of the region.

