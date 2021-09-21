Disappointed Pakistani fans relive 1992 World Cup glory and canceled England tour





It is an incredibly disappointing time for cricket fans in Pakistan. Days after New Zealand halted its very first tour of the country in 18 years due to safety concerns, England have now withdrawn their upcoming tours, adding to the frustration of the cricket-loving nation. “The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our top priority and this is even more critical given the times we live in today.

“We know there are growing concerns about travel to the region and believe moving forward will add additional pressure to a group of players who have already faced a long period of operating in environments Covid-restricted, ”the ECB said in a statement.

Reacting to the news, Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja said on Monday that England had failed with their cricket team.

“Disappointed with England, withdrawing from their engagement and failing a member of their cricket fraternity when he needed it most. Survive, we inchallah. A wake-up call for the Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses, ”Raza wrote on his Twitter page.

It wasn’t long before aam janta reacted to the disheartening news, albeit with taunts and a classic comeback from the 1992 World Cup where Imran Khan’s Pakistan beat England in final.

Carlos Brathwaite, anyone?

Too bad.

March 25, 2021 marked the 29th anniversary of Pakistan’s first Cricket World Cup triumph, which to this day remains the only time they have lifted the trophy. Led by inspirational Imran Khan, Pakistan embarked on a sensational journey from the group stages to eventually beat England in the final to win the 1992 World Cup in Melbourne.

