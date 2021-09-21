Biden Speech at UN to Highlight US Focus on “Intensive Diplomacy”, Official Says





US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, United States, September 16, 2021. REUTERS / Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Sept.20 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden will use his speech at the United Nations on Tuesday to stress that the end of the military engagement in Afghanistan will open a new chapter in “intensive diplomacy,” a senior official said. ‘administration. Biden was due to leave the White House on Monday afternoon for New York to kick off a week that will be dominated by foreign policy, amid questions over his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and a submarine deal with Australia which angered France. Biden is due to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres late Monday afternoon, deliver his first speech as President at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday mid-morning, then meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York. York, then return to Washington to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The senior official told reporters that Biden wanted to speak on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Macron’s anger over a deal reached between the United States, Australia and Britain last week in which Washington will provide Australia with advanced technology for nuclear-powered submarines. . The deal aims to help Australia counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, but it undermined a French deal to supply Australia with a dozen diesel-powered submarines. France complained that it felt stabbed in the back by the deal. Biden understands the French position but disagrees with it, the official said. U.S. officials said Australia has researched U.S. technology. The speech gives Biden his biggest opportunity to date to talk about the direction of US foreign policy following criticism at home and abroad that the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in August was chaotic and poorly planned, leaving behind American citizens and Afghan allies who could face retaliation from the now-ruling Taliban. The official said the pullout allows the United States to focus on other priorities. “Essentially, the president will convey the message that the end of the war in Afghanistan has closed a chapter focused on war and opens a chapter focused on (…) determined, effective and intensive US diplomacy,” the official said. Biden’s meetings and remarks are said to be aimed at sending the message that this is an era of “vigorous competition with the great powers, but not a new cold war,” the official said. Biden will also increase US commitments on climate change and COVID-19 vaccine donations, the official said, without providing details. “President Biden will communicate tomorrow that he does not believe in the idea of ​​a new cold war with a world divided into blocks. He believes in vigorous, intensive and principled competition that does not tip into conflict.” , said the official. Biden underlined the same message during a Sept. 9 call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the official said. Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; edited by Grant McCool Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

