Khans Media City President Dr Mohammed Khan celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with underprivileged children

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 21 (ANI / PNN): On the occasion of the birthday of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Mohammed Khan, CEO of Khans Media City, Dubai, distributed free food to more than 1000 underprivileged children in Kochi on September 17, 2021, and spent time with them.

He also celebrated this special day by cutting a cake with them. Dr Khan was accompanied by AM Bhakthavalsalan, President of Hanuman Sena Bharath State; Sudheesh Kashava Puri, SNDP union secretary of the Kozhikode Thaluk union; Mamiyil Sunil Kumar, President of Thizha Maha Sabha State; Sageeth Cheveyor, Hanuman Seva Charitable Trust, Sreenivasan, organizer, Namo Vichar Kendra, Kozhikode; Shiju Karunnakran and Sneharaj from Karunya Charitable Trust.

In the words of Dr Mohammed Khan, “Narendra Modi is a visionary leader. His integrity in taking on the responsibilities of the whole nation is the reason why he is so loved by the people. His ability to do what his detractors least expect of him makes him so popular and dynamic. He is a versatile genius who acts locally while thinking globally. The entire nation has benefited from the plans and policies that he put in place. His conviction, patience and determination drove India to thrive even during the pandemic. We truly respect him for the things he has done for our nation over the years. We wish her immense happiness, peace and good health on the occasion of her 71st birthday. “ Narendra Modi’s birthday is celebrated every year by the nation with great enthusiasm. Such a noble act led by Dr Mohammed Khan has been a huge success and has been praised and appreciated. Dr Khan believes that everyone is equal and that everyone should share and care about the disadvantaged. Therefore, he quite often performs such charitable work.

Dr Mohammed Khan is an exuberant and dynamic personality and is currently a global figure in the ever-increasing stream of media celebrities. His organization, Khans Media City, is an international media promoter – publisher and brand house, which has ties to leading international organizations such as the FIFA World Cup Org and the International Olympic Committee, among others.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / PNN)

