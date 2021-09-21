William Marvel: beat Trump | Columns





An aspiring leftist columnist assured Sun readers last spring that Joe Bidens’ nomination represented a return to good government. Those who are skeptical of party dogma might doubt it, as the White House and Congress continue to exhibit the same old reckless awkwardness, dishonest theatricality and attention to factional interests.

We still have a president with a low grasp of reality, but while his predecessor has always lied, Biden is simply wrong. Biden promised Americans that you won’t get COVID if you have these vaccines, and Politifact has rated the remark as half-true, although he does admit that thousands of groundbreaking infections have already occurred. When Donald Trump claimed there were no guns among the rioters on Capitol Hill, Politifact uncovered police reports of three gunmen apprehended there, unequivocally calling Trump’s claim to be fake.

Such inconsistent fact-checking standards for two statements of equivalent inaccuracy reflect the unbalanced liberal bias of an increasingly militant media. Perhaps this is where the illusion of better government comes from. Democrats assume their favorite media don’t report as diligently as their pet peeve, Fox News, but their media are simply more subtle about it and, therefore, more effective at deceiving a better-educated audience.

The Afghan fiasco threatened to offend worshipers, but Biden deftly blamed it on Trump, citing his rude deal with the Taliban. Yet in Bidens the first week as president, he issued a storm of executive orders reversing Trump’s directives, and Bidens’ national security adviser insisted the deal with the Taliban was in store. study. A reinjection of troops would surely have been necessary to repeal it, but it would have strengthened the Afghan government, which Trump’s negotiations ignored and undermined. The complete abandonment of the Afghan government only ensured its collapse.

Despite Bidens’ complicity in authorizing the conflict, he subsequently found it beneficial to focus on the end of what he often called our longest wara sentence revealing astonishing ignorance in American history. While wondering what he would have gained from staying in Afghanistan and how long it would take, he could have envisioned Korea, where our longest real war recently began in its 72nd year. Our help in defending South Korea’s northern border has fostered a thriving modern democracy.

While I did not support the war in Afghanistan when Biden did, after two decades I would have preferred Trump and Biden to be more reluctant to waste all the blood and treasure we have invested. Instead, Biden has proven to be just as impulsive and reckless as his predecessor, leaving our global stature and security more fragile than ever.

Even though he twists the definition of infrastructure to encompass rights that overshadow Scandinavian socialism, Biden allows our defense infrastructure to deteriorate in the face of a militarily aggressive China. By shifting much of the watchdog duty from China to Australia, he awkwardly offended our oldest ally, France, far more gravely than any of the Trumps who complained about the cost of transporting NATO.

Illegal immigration remains as embarrassing for Biden as it is for Trump, and rightly so. During Trump’s presidency, illegal entries remained lower than over the past three decades, but his silly obsession with building a wall made his border policy look like a failure. Under Biden, however, the illegal crossings immediately skyrocketed and he essentially invited them. In the past 11 months, the border patrol has encountered nearly four times as many illegal franchisees as it did at the same time last year. A chart from the American Immigration Council indicates that this year will likely set a 50-year record.

Despite constant cries that Trump was leaning toward dictatorship, the only authoritarian action I’ve seen in recent times is the Bidens vaccine mandate, which effectively usurps state powers guaranteed by the Tenth Amendment. At least some Republicans have dared to challenge the autocratic claims of their party leaders over public health and the electoral process. Democrats have yet to produce anyone with that much backbone.

Trump’s complaint I sympathized with the most was that he had accumulated the national debt faster than even Obama, who dropped it from around $ 12 trillion to $ 20 trillion. Trump raised it nearly $ 8 trillion more in just four years. As Biden tries to satisfy his parties calling for a socialist caucus, even the sympathetic Washington Post predicts a $ 3 trillion increase in the national debt this year alone. And this is good government?

William Marvel lives in South Conway.

