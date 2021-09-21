Politics
Boris Johnson Says US-UK Trade Deal Not Priority Prior To White House Visit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson blamed his lack of a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States on President Joe Biden having a lot of fish to fry as he made his way to the White House in hopes of relaunch the stalled negotiations.
The prime minister suggested that the free trade agreement (FTA) touted by supporters of the leave as a major price for leaving the EU was not high on the president’s list of priorities.
Mr Johnson was expected to push for resuming talks on Tuesday during his first visit to the White House since Mr Biden took over from Donald Trump.
With news that the US will lift the general ban on travelers from the UK, Mr Johnson will board a train to Washington from New York, where he attended the assembly General of the United Nations.
On the FTA, the reality is Joe has a lot of fish to fry, Mr Johnson told reporters traveling with him to the United States on RAF Voyager.
Hes got a huge infrastructure package; it has a Build Back Better package. We want to do it, but what we want is a good FTA, a great FTA.
As the 2016 EU referendum approached, then-President Barack Obama warned Britons they would be at the back of the pack on any trade deal if they voted for Brexit.
Mr Johnson insisted this week that relations between Washington and London are now about as good as they have been for decades.
But Brexit itself presents a dilemma for the Prime Minister’s relationship with Mr Biden, who said there would be no trade deal if peace in Northern Ireland was threatened by the departure of the EU.
Transatlantic relations were strained by the withdrawal of Mr. Bidens’s troops from Afghanistan before allies, including Britain, managed to remove former staff and other vulnerable Afghans.
Communications also appeared troubled over the White House announcement on Monday to allow fully vaccinated British travelers to the United States from November, watering down a blanket ban maintained by the Biden administration due to the surge in rate of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
A day earlier, Mr Johnson downplayed any expectations he could fix the issue during his visit to the White House.
I don’t think we’re necessarily going to crack it this week. I have to warn you, I don’t think that will necessarily be fixed this week, he said on RAF Voyager.
Mr Johnson’s last participation at the United Nations summit in New York was interrupted when, in 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that his decision to suspend Parliament during the Brexit wrangling was illegal.
With Mr. Trump also in the White House at the time, the Prime Minister admitted that we had all kinds of rocks in our shoes on this trip.
A major diplomatic row also erupted over a new military pact between the UK, US and Australia that thwarted a multibillion dollar contract for France to supply submarines to Australia.
France took the extraordinary step of recalling its ambassadors in Washington and Canberra, but refused to do the same from London, accusing the UK of being the pocket dog of the Americas.
After meeting Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, Mr Johnson will have dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Washington.
Update: September 20, 2021, 10:00 p.m.
|
