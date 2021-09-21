Migrants along southern border must stay in Mexico





Donald Trumps’ judges share many traits, but devotion to the truth is not one of them. Case in point: For more than a month, these judges insisted that the Biden administration could somehow revive the Trumps Remain in Mexico policy without the support of the Mexican government. Based on this claim, Trump’s judges ordered President Joe Biden to restore the policies of his predecessors, forcing Mexico to accept thousands of migrants awaiting an asylum hearing in the United States. This judicial intrusion into foreign policy even gained the approval of the conservative supermajority of the Supreme Court, which appeared to accept the idea that the United States can dictate Mexico’s immigration policies.

Today, however, the fantasy of the federal judiciary has collided with reality. In recent court records, an infuriated Justice Department revealed that the government has yet to revive Remain in Mexico, as it is being forced to do by court order because the Mexican government refuses to comply. No matter how much Trump judges claim otherwise, it turns out that Biden cannot unilaterally impose new immigration rules on a sovereign nation. And that embarrassing fact thwarted the courts’ attempt to seize power from Bidens over foreign affairs.

Staying in Mexico, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols or MPP, marked one of Trump’s most cruel efforts to keep refugees out of the country. Under this policy, immigrants from Central America were to remain on the Mexican side of the border while awaiting asylum hearings in the United States. In desperation, migrants created huge tent cities beset with violence inflicted by both opportunistic criminals and corrupt government officials.

In February 2020, a federal appeals court ruled that the MPP was illegal; weeks later, the Trump administration essentially suspended the program, replacing it with COVID-related restrictions at the border. The MPP was only in effect for 14 months. In June 2021, the Department of Homeland Security in Bidens issued a memo formally repealing the MPP, which had been suspended for approximately 17 months. Taking the long dormant illegal policy off the books should have been easy.

But it was not, as Texas and Missouri asked U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump candidate, to step in. These states argued that the repeal of the MPP by the Biden administrations violated the law. Kacsmaryk agreed. In an astonishing decision, the judge ordered the government to reinstate the MPP in a single week. The 5th US Court of Appeals refused to stay Kacsmaryks’ order, as did the Supreme Court by 63 votes. Americans might think their country’s border policy is in the hands of Congress and the executive. But thanks to those rulings, much of that policy is now enacted by Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump single judge in Amarillo, Texas.

It is one thing for Kacsmaryk to proclaim the law from his Amarillo courthouse. It is quite another for him to turn these proclamations into action. Remember: the Trump administration created the MPP so that it could send refugees back to Mexico while they waited for asylum hearings. To achieve this goal, the federal government needed Mexico to accept these refugees, most of whom were from Central America and were not Mexican citizens. The Mexican ambassador at the time, Martha Brcena, negotiated an agreement between the two governments allowing the United States to return migrants. This deal was effectively made when the Trump administration replaced the MPP with public health-related border controls at the start of the pandemic.

Permanent federal judges do not have to face the consequences of their own lies.

Kacsmaryk denied this story in his opinion. After the Justice Department explained that it could not restore the MPP without Mexico’s cooperation, it countered that its request was not correct. In an extraordinary footnote, Kacsmaryk said that the United States launched the MPP unilaterally in accordance with American law, and not in accordance with a bilateral agreement. And since it could be adopted and launched unilaterally before, it can be adopted again.

A panel of judges for the 5th Circuit accepted this reasoning. (The panel consisted of two Trump judges, Andy Oldham and Cory Wilson, and an ultra-partisan George W. Bush candidate, Jennifer Walker Elrod.) He repeated to Kacsmaryks that DHS created the MPP unilaterally and without no prior agreement with Mexico, adding: DHS does not explain why it cannot also restart MPP unilaterally. (In fact, the government has spilled a lot of ink in its briefs as to why the MPP is demanding the Mexican government’s assent.) These judges seemed to believe that the United States can force Mexico to take in thousands of migrants from Central America.

They were wrong. On September 15, the Justice Department tabled an update on reestablishing the MPP with Kacsmaryk. (The judge ordered the government to file monthly updates on the renewal of MPs.) Mexico, the DOJ wrote, has yet to agree to accept. [migrant] returns in connection with the Court-ordered restart of the MPP. The program cannot operate without Mexico’s agreement to accept people returned from the United States under the program. Restarting the protocols requires diplomatic engagement and the assent of Mexico. But so far the Czech Republic has only reaffirmed its sovereign right to admit or refuse entry of foreigners into its territory. Mexico’s foreign ministry also announced that it was not bound by the Kacsmaryks decision.

The DOJ included a statement from Blas Nunez-Neto, the vice-chair of the government’s southwest border task force, attesting to these issues. Nunez-Neto wrote that US officials are engaged in sensitive and ongoing diplomatic engagements, but the Mexican government has yet to come to terms with a number of fundamental questions. Specifically, the two governments are still negotiating who can be returned to Mexico under the MPP, when and how they are returned, and what kind of support these people will receive while in Mexico. So basically everything.

Take a break here to consider how extraordinary these documents are. For decades, the Supreme Court has emphasized that the federal judiciary should give wide deference to the president’s constitutional authority over foreign affairs and, to the extent possible, stay aloof from foreign policy disputes. . Today, a single federal judge oversees negotiations with Mexican diplomats over border policy. US officials could face legal sanctions if they fail to persuade Mexico to reactivate the MPP. And because the Mexican government knows it, it has the upper hand in the negotiations: American officials must strike a deal, even one that is extremely unfavorable to their own country, because they are under court orders to do so.

Kacsmaryk, Elrod, Oldham and Wilson assured us that this scenario would never come true. They were lying. But permanent federal judges don’t have to face the consequences of their own lies. Instead, the consequences fall on the losers: the US government, US diplomats, and ultimately thousands of refugees deported to violent tent cities on the Mexican side of the border.

The Trump administration’s dead hand already controls much of the U.S. government through federal justice. Now it is reaching other nations as well.

