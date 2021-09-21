Athens and Istanbul can do their part





During one of the deepest dips in bilateral relations in the fall of 1999 after the arrest of Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan, Greece and Turkey went from a situation on the brink of war to a rapprochement, led by their foreign ministers, George Papandréou and the late Ismail Cem. The thaw was mainly the result of two devastating earthquakes that rocked the two countries in August and September, and the immediate mobilization of two-way aid that followed. Seismic diplomacy has enabled countries to move from harsh and often threatening rhetoric not only of politicians but also ordinary citizens to genuine solidarity in a very short time. The prevailing sense of humanity made it easier for willing, if not daring, politicians to take certain actions that would not otherwise have been unacceptable. More than two decades have passed since then and relations are strained again. There is no need to get into the confrontational rhetoric of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish-Libyan memorandum, the Evros crisis or the dangerous summer of 2020. All of this is known. It’s just that the arrival in Athens, today, of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu reminds us that despite Erdogan’s grip on power and his restrictions on fundamental freedoms, there are still institutional centers of power in Turkey. independent of the president with their own influence throughout society. . Through this prism, we dare to encourage the popular mayor of Turkey’s largest and most important city to take advantage of his role and the seriousness of his office, and by his rhetoric and concrete actions to contribute to a new rapprochement. The symbolism of Istanbul and Athens, the country’s two largest cities, is a solid basis for effective initiatives. The mayor of Athens, Kostas Bakoyannis, visited Istanbul in March and received a warm welcome; something similar is expected when Imamoglu visits Athens. Of course, municipalities cannot replace governments. Nonetheless, a positive position from an influential mayor is important, especially when that mayor represents a large part of the country as a whole, as is the case here. Due to the symbolic importance of the cities they represent, Imamoglu and Bakoyannis could or should, I would say seek common ways and actions that will create a more favorable framework and a more positive climate at the level of the city and the citizens who facilitate, to the extent possible, an improvement in bilateral relations.

