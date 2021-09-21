Cutting-edge new Islamic university to start first academic year – Indonesia

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Indonesia

The International Islamic University of Indonesia (UIII) in Depok, West Java, is finally ready to open its doors to students from next week, the institution’s administrators said.

Officials have touted the 700 billion rupee ($ 50.4 million) project, which has been under construction for just three years, as the response to the growing need to establish an academic center on modern Islamic civilization in Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority country in the world. . The new state university is also expected to catapult the country’s Islamic studies researchers onto the world stage.

The rector of the UIII, Komarudin Hidayat, himself a prominent specialist in Islamic studies, received a number of Muslim officials and personalities on Monday, including the former vice-president Jusuf Kalla and the outgoing minister of religious affairs. Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

Kalla, who attended the inauguration ceremony in 2018 with President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, said the establishment of the university was a notable advancement that would allow the country to make a significant contribution to world Islamic studies.

He said that amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Indonesia must take responsibility for providing a good religious education. In a thinly veiled critique of the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Kalla added that offering a fundamental, conservative and radical interpretation of Islam was not Indonesia’s goal.

“We want better thinking, more modern interpretations of religion, [and more] moderation, ”Kalla said at Monday’s ceremony.

“What is very important is that Indonesia now has a university, facilities and human resources that [can compete] at the international level ”, he underlined.

UIII will host a total of 98 students for its first year of university, all scholarship holders selected from a pool of over 1,000 applicants from 59 countries. It only opened a handful of university departments in its first year: Islamic studies, political science, Islamic economics, and educational science.

Due to COVID-19, classes in the first semester of the 2021-2022 academic year are to be delivered entirely online, although the campus has been ready to begin in-person learning as early as next year, once the mobility restrictions lifted.

“With [an admission] ratio of less than 10 percent, UIII has proven to be a very competitive university, even in its formative year, ”Bahrul Hayat, the university’s deputy rector for student affairs, said on Monday at the conference. ‘event.

“This gave us some optimism that UIII has [already] to become a university of choice for future students from all over the world.

Bahrul assured that the selection process was fair and that although it is an Islamic university, consideration of a student’s tribal, religious, ethnic or societal origin is excluded from the admissions process.

Located on 142 hectares of land in Depok, a city that was previously considered one of the most intolerant in the country, the new campus has a futuristic design to reflect the progressive and moderate Islam that flourished in Indonesia.

Since independence in 1945, Indonesia has sent its brightest Muslim students to study in the Arab world as well as in Egypt, Iran and Turkey, which were once the centers of the ancient Islamic civilization. Now it intends to become a new center for Islamic studies and research.

Over the past decade, in part due to the rise of violent extremism in the Middle East and elsewhere, Indonesia has sought to promote a pluralist, tolerant and open Islam compatible with democracy.

Jokowi included the UIII among his administration’s strategic national infrastructure projects for education, mandated in a presidential regulation he signed in 2016.