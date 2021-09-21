COVID-19: Navy organizes mass vaccination in North Jakarta





Even if they have been vaccinated, people must continue to implement health protocols Jakarta (ANTARA) – To expand COVID-19 vaccine coverage, the Indonesian Navy organized mass vaccinations targeting 400 residents on Monday at a school in the Kalibaru region of Cilincing north of Jakarta, an official informed. The mass vaccination took place at North Jakarta 53 State Middle School and targeted 400 recipients in the 12 to 59-year-old age group, the Navy said in a statement. “The enthusiasm of the local community is very high. This can be seen when registration opens at 8 am local time; local residents were already lining up to get immunized immediately, ”said the commander of the Indonesian Navy’s Hydro-Oceanography Center (Pushidrosal), said Vice Admiral Agung Prasetiawan during the review of mass immunizations . Participants were asked to queue up and follow health protocols so that all participants could be served, he added. Related News: Task Force Requires Use of PeduliLindungi For Domestic Travel The vaccination activity took place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. local time, he informed. The vaccination process was divided into several stages: registration, health examination and medical history screening, vaccination and observation of post-vaccination events for a period of 30 minutes, he said. The mass vaccination program was organized in response to strong public demand to receive vaccines in the Kalibaru, Cilincing area, north of Jakarta, added Prasetiawan. Related News: US Donated 3rd Bundle of 1.1 Million Doses of Pfizer Arrives in Indonesia For the program, injections of Sinovac and AstraZeneca were provided to recipients of the second dose, and injections of Pfizer were given to recipients of the first dose, he revealed. The program involved 14 vaccinators from the Pushidrosal health service, he added. The activity served as the Indonesian Navy’s contribution to help the government achieve its goal of creating collective immunity and suppressing the spread of COVID-19 in Indonesia, he said. Prasetiawan urged the public to continue to implement health protocols with a disciplined approach even after getting vaccinated. He asked people to make a habit of washing their hands with soap and running water, wearing masks, maintaining distance, staying away from crowds, and limiting mobility and people. social interactions. Related News: Indonesia Not Among 10 Countries With Highest COVID Cases: President “Even if they have been vaccinated, people must continue to implement health protocols,” he said. The vaccination campaign in North Jakarta was in line with President Joko Widodo’s goal of vaccinating 70% of Indonesian citizens by the end of 2021. Recently, at the UOB Economic Outlook 2022 Virtual Seminar, the President revealed that 72.76 million people, or 34.94% of Indonesia’s population, have been vaccinated so far, indicating that the nation is halfway there. to achieve its goal. Related news: 118 million COVID-19 vaccines administered: Indonesian government Related news: France, United States again donate vaccines to Indonesia

