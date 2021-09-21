Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Joe Biden on September 24 | World news





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold their first bilateral meeting on Friday, September 24, before the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit in person at the White House in Washington DC on the same day. Narendra Modi will then leave for New York where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday September 25 as the first speaker of the day. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrives in New York on Monday for meetings that include the G-20 foreign ministers on Afghanistan and the G-4 on the UNSC expansion. The White House announced on Monday the Narendra Modi-Joe Biden bilateral meeting as part of meetings scheduled by US presidents for the week. The PM is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, but no announcement has yet been made on this from either side. These will be Narendra Modis’ first face-to-face meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He has already met Joe Biden during his first visit to the United States as Prime Minister in 2014. Joe Biden was at the time vice-president of the administration of President Barack Obama. Narendra Modi and Kamala Harris have never met but have spoken on the phone before. After the bilateral, Narendra Modi and Joe Biden will join Australians Scott Morrison and Japanese Yoshihide Suga at the first in-person Quad leaders summit hosted by the US president at the White House. Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are expected to hold a bilateral meeting after the Quad summit. The four leaders virtually held their first Quad summit in March, and it was also hosted by the US president. At the in-person summit, they are expected to discuss the ongoing pandemic and their joint efforts to increase global vaccine supplies, the climate crisis, partnerships on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. . Among other things, they will announce an agreement to work together on semiconductor supply chain security, according to reports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave Washington DC later in the evening (Friday) for New York, where he is due to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, as the first speaker for the day. Narendra Modi last addressed UNGA in person in 2019, as the 2020 meetings were held practically in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic that had hit New York State and City hardest in the United States at the time, turning it into the ground zero of the worst public health crisis the world has faced in over 100 years.

