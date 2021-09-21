Hong Kong real estate moguls take $ 6.7 billion against China fears





(Bloomberg) – Families behind Hong Kong’s four major real estate giants saw $ 6.7 billion wiped out in their asset values ​​on Monday as investors headed for the exit, fearing Beijing would order price controls housing. Bloomberg’s Most Read Real estate developers led the losses on the benchmark Hang Seng on Monday, with the so-called Big Four owned by the city’s most powerful tycoons suffering some of the biggest drops. Fears of contagion linked to the liquidity crisis of the China Evergrande group increased the selling pressure. Shares of Lee Shau Kees Henderson Land Development Co. fell 13%, the largest drop since 2008, while family Cheng New World Development Ltd. has seen its stocks fall the most in 7 years. Li Ka-shings CK Asset Holdings Ltd. and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd., owned by the Kwok family, also took the plunge. The rout was sparked on Friday by a Reuters report that said Chinese officials have asked developers in Hong Kong to redirect resources to help solve a housing shortage. This has raised fears that President Xi Jinping’s political agenda for common prosperity, which has swept away vast swathes of industry on the mainland, may finally spread to the city’s real estate companies and the source of wealth for the tycoons. . People may worry about whether they have to take on additional responsibility to build more subsidized housing, said Philip Tse, head of property research in Hong Kong and China Bocom International. Investors are already pissed off by Beijing’s regulatory assault on tech, education and casino companies as Xi seeks to tackle social inequality. Hong Kong’s real estate prices, the most expensive in the world, have sparked social unrest and have been blamed by Chinese authorities for contributing to the 2019 pro-democracy protests. The story continues In July, the top Chinese official in Hong Kong, Xia Baolong, set a goal of eliminating his notoriously small homes by 2049. In March, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng bemoaned a housing crisis. Quoting an unidentified person close to mainland officials, Reuters reported that China would no longer accept monopoly behavior. The main concern is that Beijing will ask the Hong Kong government to impose price caps and purchase restrictions, said Raymond Cheng, head of real estate research on China and Hong Kong at CGS-CIMB Securities. However, the chances of Hong Kong adopting the same housing policies as the mainland are low, given that the government has reiterated the principle of a two-system country, Cheng wrote in a note. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam is scheduled to deliver her 2021 political speech on October 6. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hong-kong-property-tycoons-6-230100187.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos