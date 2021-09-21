Primary school students line up in Kasemen to greet Indonesian President Joko Widodo





Since 09:00 WIB, elementary school students have been standing at a number of locations on Jalan Kasemen, Serang Town, towards SMKN 4 in Serang Town. It is to welcome the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo who visited SMKN 4 Serang City. Jokowi is also expected to review vaccinations at Singandaru Health Center, Lontar Baru, Serang Town. Next, head to the government area of ​​Banten Province (KP3B), Palima. The most common locations are along the road in front of the school to visit. Not only elementary school students, middle school and college students were also awaiting the arrival of Jokowi. Even though the president didn’t arrive until 10:50 a.m. WIB, none of them left. Reva, one of the Angsoka Kasemen SDNs, admitted that she had been here since 09:00 WIB. He admitted he was prepared to wait to see the president. “My friends and I have been coming since 9:00 am WIB, this one school deliberately carries a flag to welcome President Jokowi,” Reva said when he was met on the shoulder of the road. He admitted he was actually tired because he had waited so long, but admitted he was ready to be tired and hot to see the president. “Tired, from the start with the same heat, but it’s good to see the president up close,” he said. Meanwhile, Husen, a student from Sukabela also admitted that he was willing to go out for hours to see Jokowi firsthand. “It has been a long time coming, but it is fine. It is rare for the president to visit Serang town,” he said. (Reporter: Hendra Hermawan / Editor: IN Rosyadi) Latest posts by Hendra Hermawan (see everything)

BE READ:

18

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mediabanten.com/murid-sd-berjejer-di-kasemen-sambut-presiden-ri-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos