HUN vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Game 11, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Group B Game 6, ECS T10 Championship,

Stadium (Source: Twitter) Preview:

Hungary and Portugal and are expected to face each other in the 6th game of the ECS tournament. The match is scheduled to take place at the Cartama Oval in Spain on September 21 (Tuesday). Both teams will play their third game and will have enough information on playing conditions and playing time.

In their first meeting, Hungary beat Portugal defending a total of 129 points. Safi Zahir’s services enabled his team to post a good total on the board. Looking at the Hungarian side, they have quality fast bowlers while Portugal have experienced batsmen in their lineup. So we can expect an exciting bat and ball contest on Tuesday at Cartama Oval in Spain.

Match details:

Hungary vs Portugal, Match 6

Location: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Date and Time: September 21, 2021, Game 6 at 12:30 p.m. IST

Live Streaming: FanCode

Pitch report:

We can see a high scoring competition because the courts used for ECS T10 games are generally suitable for hitters. So we expect it to stay the same.

Probable XI for HUN vs POR: Hungary:

Safi Zahir, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan (week), Marc Ahuja (c), Zeeshan Khan, Ali Yalmaz, Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Asanka Weligamage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Khaibar Deldar.

Portugal:

Françoise Stoman (week), Sharn Gomes, Azher Andani, Antony Chambers, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad (c), Junaid Khan, Amandeep Singh, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Mian Shahid, Imran Khan.

Top Picks for HUN vs POR Dream11 Match: Top Picks Hungary

Safi Zahir has done well with the bat in the last two games. He scored 58 points, including 43 from 14 balls in the opener against Portugal.

Zeeshan Khan is a key player in this Hungarian team. He has scored 43 runs and picked up 3 wickets in his last two outings.

Best picks Portugal

Amir Zaib showed his performance in the opener against Hungary. He picked up a lot of wickets and added 44 points with the bat.

After him, Najjam Shahzad is another player to watch for the upcoming game. He scored a quick 22 of 8 shot and also pulled out a wicket.

Suggestion to play XI No.1 for HUN vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Amir Zaib (VC), Marc Ahuja, Safi Zahir (C), Imran Khan, Najjam Shahzad, Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Khan, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Amandeep Singh, Salman Khan

Suggestion to play XI No.2 for HUN vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Françoise Stoman, Amir Zaib, Azher Andani, Safi Zahir, Imran Khan (VC), Najjam Shahzad, Harsh Mandhyan, Zeeshan Khan (C), Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan

Likely Winners of Today’s HUN vs POR:

Hungary are expected to win this match.

Note: Updated Fantasy Teams and XIs for each match will be provided on our Telegram channel if the information is available. Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. When selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.

