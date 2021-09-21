Jokowi and Puan Continue to Serang and Receive Vaccination Report from Students





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani continued her working visit to Serang, Banten. Jokowi and Mrs. received a report on the pupil’s vaccination. Jokowi and Puan’s visit to WSAN 4 Serang, Banten, was broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account on Tuesday (9/21/2021). Jokowi was accompanied by Secretary of State Pratikno to the Governor of Banten, Wahidin Halim. Jokowi then received vaccination reports from a number of schools. First report of SMAN 1 Ciomas, Serang. “Permission to report Mr. President that the SMAN 1 Ciomas has carried out mass vaccinations for the students of the SMAN 1 Ciomas”, said the head of the SMAN 1 Ciomas. Jokowi also asked how many students had been vaccinated. Immunizations at SMAN 1 Ciomas have reportedly reached 80 percent. “When did the face-to-face start? Jokowi asked. “Alhamdulillah, the face-to-face meeting started 2 weeks ago, the face-to-face implementation has started at SMAN 1 Ciomas,” replied SMAN 1 Ciomas manager. “Good, thank you,” Jokowi replied. After that, Jokowi received a vaccination report from SMKN 1 Cilegon. SMKN 1 Cilegon chief Widodo reported a mass vaccination target of 1,300 participants. “Is there a vaccine? Jokowi asked. “Thank goodness there is cooperation with the provincial health office in Banten, sir,” Widodo replied. Jokowi then asked about face-to-face learning. It is known, SMKN 1 Cilegon has been organizing face-to-face courses for 2 weeks. “So if the face to face meeting is full of how many people?” Jokowi asked. “50 percent sir, so 18 students,” Widodo replied. “How many hours a day? Jokowi asked again. “A maximum of 4 hours,” Widodo replied. Jokowi also appreciated the vaccination in Banten. Jokowi asked all schools that had not completed student vaccinations to do so immediately. “I think it’s very good that in Banten province the face-to-face learning has started and I see that the vaccination is also very intensive, the percentage is also very good. Soon what has not been completed so that all schools in Banten province can all meet face to face in safe conditions as they are protected by vaccines, ”Jokowi said. Also watch the video ‘Reaching isolated areas, 6 ambulances equipped with vaccine storage’:

